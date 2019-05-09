Samsung announces new 64MP camera sensor; could use in upcoming Galaxy Note 10?

Samsung on Thursday introduced two new mobile camera sensors of 64-megapixel and all-new 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL image sensor. Both new hardware are currently sampling and are expected to be in mass production in the second half of this year. This also means there’s a good chance of the 64-megapixel camera sensor to get included in the upcoming Galaxy Note 10, also expected in the second half of 2019.

The 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 is Samsung’s highest resolution 0.8-micrometer (μm) pixel image sensor. It uses Samsung’s Tetracell technology for pixel-merging and remosaic algorithm together to produce bright 16-megapixel images in low-light environments and highly-detailed 64-megapixel shots in brighter settings, noted Samsung on Newsroom blog. The Bright GW1 is equipped with a Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) that converts the received light into an electric signal according to the illumination of the environment.

“Over the past few years, mobile phone cameras have become the main instrument for recording and sharing our everyday moments,” said Yongin Park, Executive Vice President of sensor business at Samsung Electronics. “With more pixels and advanced pixel technologies, Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 and GM2 will bring a new level of photography to today’s sleekest mobile devices that will enhance and help change the way we record our daily lives.”

Samsung already has a 48-megapixel ISOCELL GM1 sensor, which has been used by many smartphone makers. The new 48-megapixel image sensor seems like an improvement over the previous, and it’s been called ISOCELL Bright GM2.

Like 64-megapixel sensor, the GM2 also adopts Tetracell technology in low-light environments and a remosaic algorithm in well-lit settings. Samsung claims that it will take highly-detailed pictures with natural and vivid colors. Additionally, the GM2 offers Super PD for fast autofocus and comes equipped with a Dual Conversion Gain (DCG), just like Bright GW1.