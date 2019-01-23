Samsung announces new ultra-slim 20MP camera sensor for 'punch hole' or 'Infinity-O' displays

Samsung has announced a new selfie camera sensor specifically designed for the ‘punch hole’ or ‘Infinity-O’ displays. The all-new 20-megapixel ISOCELL camera sensor is ultra small and measures just 1/3.4 inches (5.1 millimeters) diagonally. Samsung claims that it provides more space for the latest full screen displays without compromising on high-quality images.

The new ISOCELL Slim 3T2 sensor is of 0.8-micron pixels, which according to company offers high color fidelity by adopting Samsung’s ISOCELL Plus technology. The sensor is said to take brighter and sharper pictures in low-light settings using company’s Tetracell technology. This way it merges four pixels to work as one and the color filter array’s light sensitivity increases to that of a 1.6μm-pixel image sensor at 5Mp resolution.

“The ISOCELL Slim 3T2 is our smallest and most versatile 20Mp image sensor that helps mobile device manufacturers bring differentiated consumer value not only in camera performance but also in features including hardware design,” said Jinhyun Kwon, VP System LSI sensor marketing at Samsung Electronics. “As the demand for advanced imaging capabilities in mobile devices continue to grow, we will keep pushing the limits in image sensor technologies for richer user experiences.”

While it is designed for the punch hole or Infinity-O displays, Samsung notes that the same can be used for rear primary camera or in the multi-camera setups as well. However, the sensor will rely on a standard RGB color filter array in this instance rather than Tetracell, added Samsung (via Hothardware).

Samsung says the new 20-megapixel ISOCELL Slim 3T2 sensor is going into mass production in the first quarter of 2019. The company is launching its 2019 Galaxy S series lineup on February 20, and it remains to be seen, if Samsung uses the same sensor beneath that Infinity-O displays on the Galaxy S10 flagships.