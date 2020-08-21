comscore Samsung announces partnership with Logitech | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung announces partnership with Logitech to offer video conferencing solutions
News

Samsung announces partnership with Logitech to offer video conferencing solutions

News

According to Samsung, the video conferencing market is expected to reach $50 billion in revenue by 2026.

  • Published: August 21, 2020 7:51 PM IST
Samsung Logitech

The Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) forced many people to work from their homes, and as a result, the demand for collaboration tools and video conferencing solutions has skyrocketed. To meet the growing demand, Samsung has announced a strategic partnership with Logitech to offer solutions for this segment. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature new 108-megapixel sensor, 60W fast charging

According to Samsung, the video conferencing market is expected to reach $50 billion in revenue by 2026, after touching $14 billion in 2019. This dramatic acceleration in the market is due to the current global climate, which has changed how companies behave and operate. As such, video conferencing tools have quickly become an important platform for communicating and ensuring business continuity. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video, retains the display crease

Watch: Realme 6i Camera Review

Coronavirus pandemic increased demand for collaboration tools

Global weekly business application downloads increased from 33.7 million in early October 2019 to 80 million in mid-April 2020. Video conferencing application downloads also increased from five million a week to 50 million in the same period. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live launched in India: Price, offers, features and more

The new video conferencing solutions from the two companies include Samsung displays and Logitech headsets and video cameras. The South Korean company displays include desktop monitors with flat, curved screens, and so-called ‘Samsung SMART Signage’ to transform any space – home or office – into meeting rooms. Logitech’s cameras with USB connectivity, including the Brio, C930e, C925e MeetUp, Rally and Rally Plus models, help make any location an integrated workspace.

Samsung has listed the following monitors on its dedicated website for home office configurations: C24T55, C27T55, C32T55, C34J79, F24T65, F27T85, F32TU87, and U32R59C. Videoconferencing solutions for meeting rooms include the QB50R, QB55R, QB65R, QB75R, QB98R, QE50T, QE55T, QE65T, QE70T, QE75T, QE82T, QM50R, QM55R, QM65R, QM75R, QM85N, QM85N, QM85N, QM85N, QM85N, QM85N,

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature new 108-megapixel sensor, 60W fast charging

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature new 108-megapixel sensor, 60W fast charging

“Globally, there is a growing need for enhanced collaboration solutions that can enable businesses to maintain continuity in the current landscape. We believe our partnership with Logitech, bringing together its dynamic video conferencing portfolio with Samsung’s unmatched visual display technology, can play a major role in shaping the future of work, and we’re excited for what is to come.” Paul Kim, vice president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 21, 2020 7:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Samsung announces partnership with Logitech
News
Samsung announces partnership with Logitech
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra 50W wireless charging explained

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra 50W wireless charging explained

Lava Pulse feature phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,949

News

Lava Pulse feature phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,949

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature 108MP sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature 108MP sensor

Top 5 Intel-powered laptops perfect for Work From Home

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Intel-powered laptops perfect for Work From Home

Top 5 Intel-powered laptops perfect for Work From Home

Photo Gallery

Top 5 Intel-powered laptops perfect for Work From Home

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

Samsung announces partnership with Logitech

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra 50W wireless charging explained

Lava Pulse feature phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,949

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature 108MP sensor

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung announces partnership with Logitech

News

Samsung announces partnership with Logitech
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature 108MP sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature 108MP sensor
Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch

News

Microsoft Surface Duo pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes up in a hands-on video
Netflix adds HDR support for Galaxy Note 20, other devices

Entertainment

Netflix adds HDR support for Galaxy Note 20, other devices

हिंदी समाचार

Poco जल्द ही लॉन्च करेगी नया स्मार्टफोन, होगी ज्यादा रिफ्रेश रेट वाली स्क्रीन

Download YouTube Videos in Bulk : बस एक क्लिक में डाउनलोड करें कई यूट्यूब वीडियो

फोन और PC दोनों से कैसे कर सकते हैं व्हाट्सएप वीडियो कॉल

Realme 7 Pro और Realme 7 स्मार्टफोन 20 हजार रुपये के कम में होंगे लॉन्च, ये होंगी खूबियां

Realme 7 और Realme 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकते हैं भारत में लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review
Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Features

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup
News
Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup
Samsung announces partnership with Logitech

News

Samsung announces partnership with Logitech
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra 50W wireless charging explained

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra 50W wireless charging explained
Lava Pulse feature phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,949

News

Lava Pulse feature phone launched in India, priced at Rs 1,949
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature 108MP sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature 108MP sensor

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers