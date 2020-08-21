Samsung announces partnership with Logitech

The Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) forced many people to work from their homes, and as a result, the demand for collaboration tools and video conferencing solutions has skyrocketed. To meet the growing demand, Samsung has announced a strategic partnership with Logitech to offer solutions for this segment. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature new 108-megapixel sensor, 60W fast charging

According to Samsung, the video conferencing market is expected to reach $50 billion in revenue by 2026, after touching $14 billion in 2019. This dramatic acceleration in the market is due to the current global climate, which has changed how companies behave and operate. As such, video conferencing tools have quickly become an important platform for communicating and ensuring business continuity.

Coronavirus pandemic increased demand for collaboration tools

Global weekly business application downloads increased from 33.7 million in early October 2019 to 80 million in mid-April 2020. Video conferencing application downloads also increased from five million a week to 50 million in the same period.

The new video conferencing solutions from the two companies include Samsung displays and Logitech headsets and video cameras. The South Korean company displays include desktop monitors with flat, curved screens, and so-called ‘Samsung SMART Signage’ to transform any space – home or office – into meeting rooms. Logitech’s cameras with USB connectivity, including the Brio, C930e, C925e MeetUp, Rally and Rally Plus models, help make any location an integrated workspace.

Samsung has listed the following monitors on its dedicated website for home office configurations: C24T55, C27T55, C32T55, C34J79, F24T65, F27T85, F32TU87, and U32R59C. Videoconferencing solutions for meeting rooms include the QB50R, QB55R, QB65R, QB75R, QB98R, QE50T, QE55T, QE65T, QE70T, QE75T, QE82T, QM50R, QM55R, QM65R, QM75R, QM85N, QM85N, QM85N, QM85N, QM85N, QM85N,

“Globally, there is a growing need for enhanced collaboration solutions that can enable businesses to maintain continuity in the current landscape. We believe our partnership with Logitech, bringing together its dynamic video conferencing portfolio with Samsung’s unmatched visual display technology, can play a major role in shaping the future of work, and we’re excited for what is to come.” Paul Kim, vice president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.