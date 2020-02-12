Samsung announces Quick Share at Galaxy S20 launch

About a month ago, rumors appeared that Samsung was developing its technology for file sharing, which would be an AirDrop equivalent service for its devices. AirDrop is the popular file-sharing service that works across, iPhone, Mac, iPad, and other Apple products. Now, the company has introduced its own ‘Quick Share’ function similar to Apple’s wireless file-sharing ‘AirDrop’ platform. The company has attracted attention to the new Quick Share function, which makes it easy to share photos, files, and more with people using the Galaxy S20 series, like Apple Airdrop, which shares files between iPhones.

Airdrop works based on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Quick Share is also likely to use a similar approach. When you run the feature, you’ll see a list of nearby shareable people who you can choose to send. The capacity to download with Quick-Share is 1GB at a time, and up to 2GB file sharing limit per day.

Interestingly, while Airdrop can share with one person at a time. Quick Share can share photos with up to five people at once. If you have several friends with Galaxy S20 devices nearby, you can send the files like roots all at once.

As per the Samsung Mobile USA official statement, “With Quick Share, you can instantly share everything with your friends nearby without a separate pairing”. In addition to smartphones, if the application roll out across to other Samsung appliances such as TVs and SmartHome products, its convenience will increase significantly.

Samsung Quick Share is AirDrop alternative

Wireless file sharing between devices came to the fore when Apple introduced the Airdrop feature on iOS 7 in 2011. Google is also considering adding a wireless sharing feature called ‘Nearby Sharing’ to the Android OS. It will be a function using Bluetooth, Wi-Fi network, or a cellular communication network. Chinese smartphone companies like Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo have also signed an alliance to develop a cross-platform file transfer system between their smartphones.