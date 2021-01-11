has kicked off by launching a slew of its -based technologies like a new refrigerator called the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex, a 110-inch Micro LED TV and new smart TV lineup. Also Read - CES 2021: LG announces brighter OLED TVs

Sebastian Seung, President and Head of Samsung Research announced at the company’s virtual event that it has been working on technologies that provide a “more intuitive and personal touch” to its customers. Also Read - CES 2021: HP announces Elite Dragonfly Max, Elite Wireless Earbuds, ENVY 14, more devices

We will be getting more from Samsung at CES 2021 in the coming days as the South-Korean tech giant is all set to take the wraps off its flagship smartphone lineup for the year, the Galaxy S21 series. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: OnePlus Band launched, Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut

Here’s a look at all the major tech Samsung announced on the opening day of the event.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator

The company’s latest version of Bespoke refrigerators comes with changeable panels and customers have the option to pick the color they want. This also allows customers to change the fridge form and function. The new fridge also comes with a Beverage Center that gives quick access to a water dispenser and an automatically filled water pitcher. There’s also a dual auto ice maker in this setup.

11-inch MICRO LED

Samsung’s new 11-inch Micro LED comes with a slim and bezel-less Infinity screen that Samsung says offers an immersive viewing experience. The new micro LED also adds “4Vue” (Quad View) what the company calls a four-way viewing option. This gives you the chance to play games, watch TV and do more, all at the same time.

JetBot 90 AI+

The new vacuum cleaner uses object recognition to identify and classify objects so that it can track the best cleaning path. It comes with LiDAR and 3D sensors that allow it to avoid cables and little objects. It also comes with a camera integrated with Samsung’s that can help you monitor our homes.

Samsung Bot Care

The Bot Care is the latest addition to Samsung cleaning lineup which acts as both a robotic assistant and companion. The robot has also been designed to learn your schedule and habits and send reminders to help you throughout the day.

Samsung Bot Handy

This one looks straight out a factory. The robot relies on AI to recognize and pick up objects of various sizes, shapes and weights and helps you around the house. Samsung says that the new robot will be able to tell the difference between the material composition of different objects.

Samsung also made announcements about its upcycling program called Galaxy Upcycling at Home where people can trade in their older Galaxy smartphones and in exchange get options on how they might be able to repurpose their device.

It also announced that its ego-packaging program would be extended to its QLED, UHD TV, monitor, and audio lineup in 2021.