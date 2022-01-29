comscore Samsung led global market in 2021 shipping 272 million smartphones
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung beats Apple, ships 272 million smartphones in 2021 globally
News

Samsung beats Apple, ships 272 million smartphones in 2021 globally

News

Apple stood second by shipping 235.7 million smartphones in 2021 globally.

samsung-galaxy-s21-fe-revie

Samsung led the global smartphone shipment in 2021 by shipping a whopping 272 million smartphones globally. The company’s overall market share increased by 6% compared to 2020 wherein it had shipped a total of 256.6 million smartphones. Samsung captured a 20.1% of the market share in the past year, IDC noted in its recent report. Slightly different numbers shared by Counterpoint Research show that Samsung shipped 271 million units in 2021 despite supply-side issues starting with its Vietnam factory being shut in June due to COVID-induced lockdown. Also Read - India is the fastest growing market for second-hand smartphones: ICEA

Apple stood second by shipping 235.7 million smartphones in 2021, which marks an increase of 15.9% from the 203.4 million smartphones in 2020, the IDC report added. On the other hand, numbers shared by Counterpoint Research show that the iPhone maker shipped 237.9 million units in 2021 owing to strong performance by the iPhone 12 series. “Apple also grew in key markets such as the US, China, Europe and India. In China, it became the top smartphone brand in Q4 after six years thanks to the iPhone 13, consequently overtaking Samsung as the top smartphone globally in Q4 2021,” the report added. Also Read - Apple Macbook Air M1 at just Rs 69,900: How to get

Xiaomi stood third by shipping 191 million and capturing 14.1% of the market share in 2021. Counterpoint research says that the company shipped 190 million smartphones in 2021 and that the bulk of this growth was in the first half of the year, driven by regions such as India, China, South-East Asia and Europe. Similarly, Oppo and Vivo captured the fourth and fifth spots in the IDC’s list by shipping 135.5 million and 128.3 million smartphones in 2021. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini discount: Here's how to grab the iPhone under Rs 30,000

Furthermore, the IDC report says that smartphone vendors shipped a total of 362.4 million phones during the final quarter of 2021, which was down 3.2% year over year. Overall, the smartphone market grew 5.7% in 2021 with 1.35 billion smartphones shipped globally.

“We expect to see supply and logistical challenges continue through the first half of this year, but we currently believe we’ll return to growth in the second quarter and second half of 2022,” said Ryan Reith, group vice president with IDC.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 29, 2022 10:26 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung led global market in 2021 shipping 272 million smartphones
News
Samsung led global market in 2021 shipping 272 million smartphones
WhatsApp chief confirms iPad app is a possibility

Apps

WhatsApp chief confirms iPad app is a possibility

Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?

Mobiles

Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?

Tips and tricks to remove a device from Apple ID

How To

Tips and tricks to remove a device from Apple ID

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale now live: Take a look at the good deals here

Deals

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale now live: Take a look at the good deals here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung led global market in 2021 shipping 272 million smartphones

WhatsApp chief confirms iPad app is a possibility

Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale now live: Take a look at the good deals here

Ola to expand 10-minute delivery service Ola Dash to 20 Indian cities

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung led global market in 2021 shipping 272 million smartphones

News

Samsung led global market in 2021 shipping 272 million smartphones
Tips and tricks to remove a device from Apple ID

How To

Tips and tricks to remove a device from Apple ID
51 million second-hand smartphones to be traded in India by 2025: Report

News

51 million second-hand smartphones to be traded in India by 2025: Report
Apple Macbook Air M1 at just Rs 69,900: How to get

Deals

Apple Macbook Air M1 at just Rs 69,900: How to get
iPhone 12 mini discount: Here's how to grab the iPhone under Rs 30,000

Deals

iPhone 12 mini discount: Here's how to grab the iPhone under Rs 30,000

हिंदी समाचार

iPhone 13 जैसी डिजाइन वाला Gionee 13 Pro स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Voter ID Card में बदलना है पता? चुटकियों में इस तरह ऑनलाइन कर सकते हैं बदलाव

Free Fire के ये 5 तरीकें प्लेयर को सेफ जोन से बाहर जाने से रोकेंगे

Garena Free Fire में शुरू हुआ नया इवेंट, इमोट के साथ मिल रहे कई शानदार रिवॉर्ड

खुशखबरी, अब बिना मास्क उतारे स्मार्टफोन कर सकेंगे अनलॉक

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Samsung led global market in 2021 shipping 272 million smartphones
News
Samsung led global market in 2021 shipping 272 million smartphones
WhatsApp chief confirms iPad app is a possibility

Apps

WhatsApp chief confirms iPad app is a possibility
Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?

Mobiles

Could H2OOS be the new unified operating system Oppo and OnePlus will use?
Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale now live: Take a look at the good deals here

Deals

Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale now live: Take a look at the good deals here
Ola to expand 10-minute delivery service Ola Dash to 20 Indian cities

News

Ola to expand 10-minute delivery service Ola Dash to 20 Indian cities

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers