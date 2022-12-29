Samsung Big TV Days: Buy THIS Samsung TV in India and get a Galaxy Z Fold4 worth Rs 1,54,999 free

Samsung has announced new deals and offers on Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED TV, The Frame and Crystal 4K UHD televisions in India. The offers available till Jan 31st, 2023, will provide consumers with a Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy A23, or Samsung Lifestyle Soundbar on purchase of select products. These deals will be available on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and across all leading retail stores. Samsung is also offering an additional cashback of up to 20 percent (up to Rs 20,000) along with 10 percent cashback with Samsung Axis Bank Credit Cards. Also Read - WhatsApp to stop working on these 49 smartphones from December 31: Check list here

Offers on Samsung Smart TVs

Consumers purchasing the 98-inch Neo QLED TV and 85-inch and 75-inch Neo QLED 8K models, will get the flagship Galaxy Z Fold4 worth Rs 1,54,999 free, along with a 2-year warranty. On purchasing the 85-inch and 75-inch Neo QLED TV models, a 75-inch The Frame TV or the 85-inch and 75-inch Ultra HD 4K QLED models, consumers will get a HW-S801B Samsung Soundbar worth Rs 40,999 free. Also Read - Flipkart Year End Sale is now live: Best deals on Poco C31, iPhone 13, Vivo T1 44W and more

On the purchase of 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV, 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch Neo QLED TVs, 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch Ultra HD 4K QLED TVs, or the 75-inch and 85-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs, consumers will get an assured Galaxy A23 worth Rs 18,499. Also Read - Samsung planning to launch Galaxy S22 FE in 2023: Report

“The demand for big TV screens is rising in India due to a change in the way we consume content and use our TVs at home. TVs are no more passive consumption devices but have become a part of our active lifestyles. Our Neo QLED TVs provide one of the best gaming experiences to our consumers alongside a built-in IoT hub, video call capability with slim-fit camera and multiple other features. The ability to shoot high-resolution content with Galaxy smartphones and watching it on a big screen Samsung TV also showcases the strength of the growing Samsung ecosystem,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The Neo QLED TVs come with Quantum Matrix Technology powered by Quantum Mini LEDs, Dolby Atmos with Q-Symphony and OTS Pro, a built-in IoT hub, and a SlimFit camera for video calls. Samsung claims that The Frame and Crystal 4K UHD TVs offer a cinematic experience with their sleek design and high-quality picture. The Neo QLED 8K TVs feature the Neural Quantum Processor 8K and Quantum Matrix Technology Pro with Quantum Mini LED, as well as EyeComfort mode and Shape Adaptive Light Control for improved contrast and clarity.