comscore Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running Android Oreo or Nougat
News

Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running Android Oreo or Nougat

News

Samsung sees the move as a way for its users to jump to Bixby 2.0, the newest version of its digital assistant.

  • Published: November 28, 2019 1:02 PM IST
samsung galaxy j6 bixby

Photo Credit - Rehan Hooda

Bixby, Samsung’s digital voice assistant, will stop working on Galaxy devices running Android Oreo or Nougat. The Korean company has announced that Galaxy devices still on older versions of the operating system as of January 1, 2020 will stop hearing from Bixby. The assistant will cease to work on these devices. Bixby will stop working on devices still running Android 8 Oreo and Android 7 Nougat. This should affect only a small percent of users. In reality, it won’t be seen as a big loss by Samsung Galaxy smartphone users.

According to Sammobile, the devices that will be affected by this move include Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy S8 Active. The Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy A9 2018 will also reportedly lose access to Bixby assistant. If you have any of these devices and wish to continue to access Bixby then you will need to update your devices to Android 9 Pie or Android 10 first. All the models mentioned here can already be updated to One UI based on Android Pie.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

The report states that Samsung decided to block the assistant on older versions of Android as a way to drive software updates. Samsung believes that its users will update to newer versions of Android to continue to use Bixby assistant. This should also result in an increase in user base of Bixby 2.0. To recall, the Korean company launched Bixby as an alternative to Google Assistant alongside the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in 2017. Since then, it has been expanded to other devices as well.

Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature

Also Read

Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature

While Bixby had multiple issues at the time of launch and limited language support, Samsung has continued to make it better. It reintroduced the assistant in the form of Bixby 2.0 with Galaxy Note 9 last year. The update brings better response and adds a number of new features as well. While Samsung is trying to convince its customers to update to new version of Android, most users will be sticking with Google Assistant.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 28, 2019 1:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android
News
Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android
Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

News

Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language

News

Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language

Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition launched in India

Smart TVs

Mi TV 4X 2020 Edition launched in India

Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed

News

Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android

Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language

Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed

Delhi man uses bathroom to reach safety after laptop on bed causes fire

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android

News

Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android
Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

News

Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite spotted on Geekbench with key specs

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite spotted on Geekbench with key specs
Samsung Phones under 15000

Top Products

Samsung Phones under 15000
Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta now rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta now rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Mi TV 4X (55) 2020 एडिशन, जानें कीमत

iFFalcon Days Sale: 10,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में मिल रहे हैं Android TV

Mi Rabbit Children Watch 2S को शाओमी ने इस स्पेशल फीचर के साथ किया लॉन्च

Flipkart Moto Lenovo Sale का आखिरी दिन आज, 5 हजार रुपये सस्ते मिल रहे हैं मोटोरोला और लेनेवो के स्मार्टफोन्स

Nokia Smart TV भारत में इन खूबियों के साथ 5 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

News

Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android
News
Samsung Bixby will stop working on Galaxy devices running older Android
Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

News

Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report
Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language

News

Google Assistant for Android TV now supports Hindi language
Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed

News

Xiaomi launch: Poco F2, Mi MIX 4, Redmi K30 launch date revealed
Delhi man uses bathroom to reach safety after laptop on bed causes fire

News

Delhi man uses bathroom to reach safety after laptop on bed causes fire