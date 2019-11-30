South Korean electronics giant Samsung is currently working on its rumored flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S11 series. The company is expected to launch the smartphone sometime in February 2020. Samsung has not shared any information regarding the upcoming flagship smartphone. However, a number of rumored details have already surfaced online. These include the three display sizes, 120Hz refresh rate, integrated 5G model, and several camera-related tips. We already know that the S11 series is likely to feature a second-gen 108-megapixel sensor along with support for 8K encoding. In the meantime, new information has surfaced revealing some new regarding the camera.

Samsung Bright Night camera sensor details

According to a report from LetsGoDigital, it looks like Samsung will add a new camera sensor on the Galaxy S11 series. This new sensor will likely be known as the Samsung Bright Night Camera sensor. The company has already filed for the trademark for the name as part of a patent filing at EUIPO. Samsung Bright Night camera sensor is likely to make its way in future smartphones and tablets. In addition, the new sensor is also likely to take on the likes of Google, Huawei, and Apple.

It is worth noting that Bight Night is not a new thing that we have seen. Samsung has already named its dedicated night mode as Bright Night. This information comes right after supposed renders of the Samsung Galaxy S11 and S11+ leaked online. These renders hint at a total of five camera sensors on the back of the device.

Beyond the 108-megapixel camera sensor, Samsung may also add a periscope camera module with a 5x optical zoom. Samsung is also likely adding laser autofocus on the S11 lineup along with several new software features. These include a new Directors’ View, Night Hyperlapse, Single take photo, and vertical panorama. This likely means that Samsung is keeping a special focus on the camera.