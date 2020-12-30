comscore Samsung CES 2021 launch event for January 6 confirmed | BGR India
Samsung CES 2021 launch event for January 6 confirmed but do not expect Galaxy S21 so soon

Samsung has announced a CES 2021 announcement event for January 6, hinting at notable innovations from its TV catalogue for 2021.

Samsung The Sero

Representative Image

With hours to spare for the end of 2020, all tech brands are gearing up for the biggest annual convention for 2021, i.e. CES 2021. While the event will be all online this year, we don’t expect any dip in the excitement and innovation surrounding the event. Samsung is a key name at CES every year and this year, it will have things to show on January 6, on the early fringes of CES 2021. The company has confirmed a launch event on its US website, hinting at some possible launches. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 now available at a discounted price: See new price, features and more

Samsung makes it clear that this event will be about its TVs and possibly, home appliances and other products of the same nature. While some speculate an announcement regarding the Galaxy S21, we think it could be too early for Samsung to do the same. The Galaxy S21 has been rumored for a global announcement by January 14, 2021. Based on past announcements, Samsung may wait for the CES to be over in order to tease the next-gen flagships. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 launching in India soon, hints Samsung India's support page

Samsung announces new launch event for Jan 6

The teaser posted on Samsung’s US website clearly mentions the event mostly being about its next-generation smart TVs. Samsung says you can expect the “next generation of contrast and most realistic sounds.” Hence, we can possibly expect some sort of an 8K OLED miracle that could make most geeks teary-eyed. Also Read - Samsung patent reveals dual screen smartphone with hidden selfie camera

galaxy s21 samsung

Galaxy S21 leaked renders

However, the Galaxy S21 isn’t any less when it comes to making tech aficionados cry, at least based on leaks. Samsung, like every year, is expected to overhaul the design as well as upgrade the internal specifications. That said, some of the aspects are a degradation on both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus, if the leaks are to be believed.

You may have already seen a host of newly leaked press renders on our portal itself. The S21 series is getting a new rear design as well as a cutting-edge display with extremely slim bezels. While the display will still use a 120Hz refresh rate Dynamic AMOLED panel, the resolution is said to go down to 1080p. The Galaxy S21 Plus will retain a glass rear panel but it is the Galaxy S21 that will go for a plastic rear panel.

The Indian as well as the European versions will get a new Exynos 2100 chipset, something we expect Samsung to talk about at the CES 2021. Rumors suggest the Exynos chip will be on par with the Snapdragon 888 chip in terms of raw performance this year. The camera systems are mostly remaining the same while the battery capacities are getting bigger. Sadly, Samsung is said to follow Apple and remove the charger from the box.

  • Published Date: December 30, 2020 3:00 PM IST

