Samsung claims Galaxy Note 20 pre-booking notifications hit 5 lakh in India

Last week, Samsung opened pre-booking for its Galaxy Note20 series in India. The Galaxy Note 20 starts at Rs 77,999, whereas the higher-end Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a starting price of Rs 1,04,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaked render

Samsung claims that it’s premium Galaxy Note 20 series has crossed 5 lakh pre-booking notifications in India. What it means is that over 5 lakh people have shown interest in the device, which according to Samsung is double the figure than last year’s Galaxy Note 10 pre-booking notifications subscription. Also Read - Honor 9S to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Check price in India, offers

“We are very excited as the latest series has received an overall good response from the audience and the pre-booking notifications of the devices were double than that of Galaxy Note10 last year,” Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told IANS. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class with space for improvement

Last week, Samsung opened pre-booking for its Galaxy Note20 series in India. The Galaxy Note 20 starts at Rs 77,999, whereas the higher-end Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a starting price of Rs 1,04,999. If you are eager to get your hands on the smartphones, you can pre-book them via Amazon, Flipkart, samsung.com as well as leading retail stores. Pre-booking offers include a cashback Rs 9,000 with the Note 20 Ultra, a cashback of Rs 6,000 with the standard Note 20 as well as an additional discount of Rs 5,000 upon exchange of an old smartphone. Also Read - Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India at 2PM: Check offers, price

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specifications

The Galaxy Note 20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset or the Exynos 990 SoC, depending on region. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED flat display with support for HDR 10+. Unlike the higher-end model, the onboard 256GB storage is not expandable via microSD. RAM is also scaled down to 8GB.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

The standard Note 20 has a 12-megapixel primary camera. Also onboard is a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. The telephoto sensor allows for 3x optical zoom and 30x super digital zoom. For selfies, there is a 10-megapixel camera up front with Dual Pixel AF, 1.22μm pixel size, and f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone has a slightly smaller 4,300mAh battery and the S Pen has an increased latency of 26 milliseconds.

