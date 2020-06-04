Samsung close to releasing update for wallpaper bug

Remember the wallpaper crashing Android phones this week? Samsung says it will soon release update to fix the issue. This has been quoted via sources by Sammobile, which says the fix will come via over the air update. It says Samsung already knew about the problem and has been working on a solution. The reports of crashing phones was caused because of using unsupported wallpapers. Also Read - Android 11 Beta 1 arrives early and reveals developer option for new media controls in quick settings

In the meanwhile, Samsung advises users to avoid downloading these images. It wants them to persist using the preloaded set of wallpapers on their phone. Once the update is released, they can start downloading again. Also Read - Android phones crashing because of this wallpaper

Earlier this week, wallpaper has been observed to carry high dynamic range which is beyond the limits acceptable on the operating system. The user by the name Ice Universe said, Android doesn’t support the RBG value of over 255. And because of this, phones using this image are crashing. Also Read - Realme 5, 5i, and 5s receiving Android 10 update in India

The post also points out that problem is associated with phones running on versions till Android 10. Phone makers are probably working overnight to fix this issue. And a software update will most likely be released very soon. Ice Universe also mentions the fix for this issue has been already been submitted with the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

We’re hoping that other OEMs also reach out publicly and issue updates to fix the issue. The user has mentioned that many Pixel users were facing the same problem. Let’s see if Google knows about the matter and offer a solution in the coming days.

Android users mostly complain about security bugs in one app or the other. Hackers enjoy working through Android, because of its open-source nature. But a wallpaper causing havoc is a rare development. This has seemingly puzzled the industry as well. Hopefully this get sorted sooner than later.

