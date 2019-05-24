Samsung Cloud storage will be reduced to 5GB starting June 1; company confirms

Samsung is reducing its native cloud storage for Galaxy smartphone owners from next month. The company has put the information on its website stating that free storage plan on Samsung Cloud will be reduced from 15GB to 5GB, starting June 1, although it’ll not effect the current Samsung account holders, and will only be applicable for new users creating account after May 30.

The South Korean company on its website (first reported by Sammobile) notes, “As of June 1, 2019, any users who create or recreate a Samsung account will be provided with basic storage of 5GB.” The notification also makes it clear that, “To users who created Samsung account on or before May 31, 2019. basic storage of 15GB will continue to be provided nowwithstanding this change to the services.”

To remind you, Samsung Cloud is company’s own backup solution for Galaxy smartphone and tablet owners to sync their data like the contacts, calendar, notes, apps, images, videos and more. When the storage gets reduced, we believe Galaxy owners will have to utilize Google Photos unlimited space for images and videos. Rest of the data can be stored in Samsung Cloud, and 5GB should be sufficient for basic need contacts, calendar, notes and apps.

Meanwhile, in another news, Samsung might be preparing for a new Galaxy A series phone boasting its recently launched 64-megapixel sensor. The company is said to bring successor Galaxy A70s with 64-megapixel camera sometime in the second half of 2019. The current Samsung Galaxy A70 features triple rear camera setup with 32-megapixel primary sensor. To recall, Samsung announced the 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with pixel size of 0.8-micrometer (μm) earlier this month only, and it was speculated that Samsung might use it for the upcoming Galaxy Note 10.

The all-new 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 uses Samsung’s Tetracell technology for pixel-merging and remosaic algorithm together to produce bright 16-megapixel images in low-light environments and highly-detailed 64-megapixel shots in brighter settings. It comes equipped with a Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) that converts the received light into an electric signal according to the illumination of the environment.