comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Cloud storage will be reduced to 5GB starting June 1; company confirms
News

Samsung Cloud storage will be reduced to 5GB starting June 1; company confirms

News

The company has put the information on its website stating that free storage plan on Samsung Cloud will be reduced from 15GB to 5GB, starting June 1, although it'll not effect the current Samsung account holders and will only be applicable for new users creating account after May 30.

  • Published: May 24, 2019 12:09 PM IST
samsung-cloud-official

Samsung is reducing its native cloud storage for Galaxy smartphone owners from next month. The company has put the information on its website stating that free storage plan on Samsung Cloud will be reduced from 15GB to 5GB, starting June 1, although it’ll not effect the current Samsung account holders, and will only be applicable for new users creating account after May 30.

The South Korean company on its website (first reported by Sammobile) notes, “As of June 1, 2019, any users who create or recreate a Samsung account will be provided with basic storage of 5GB.” The notification also makes it clear that, “To users who created Samsung account on or before May 31, 2019. basic storage of 15GB will continue to be provided nowwithstanding this change to the services.”

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ to reportedly launch in a hot new red color

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ to reportedly launch in a hot new red color

To remind you, Samsung Cloud is company’s own backup solution for Galaxy smartphone and tablet owners to sync their data like the contacts, calendar, notes, apps, images, videos and more. When the storage gets reduced, we believe Galaxy owners will have to utilize Google Photos unlimited space for images and videos. Rest of the data can be stored in Samsung Cloud, and 5GB should be sufficient for basic need contacts, calendar, notes and apps.

Meanwhile, in another news, Samsung might be preparing for a new Galaxy A series phone boasting its recently launched 64-megapixel sensor. The company is said to bring successor Galaxy A70s with 64-megapixel camera sometime in the second half of 2019. The current Samsung Galaxy A70 features triple rear camera setup with 32-megapixel primary sensor. To recall, Samsung announced the 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with pixel size of 0.8-micrometer (μm) earlier this month only, and it was speculated that Samsung might use it for the upcoming Galaxy Note 10.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

The all-new 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 uses Samsung’s Tetracell technology for pixel-merging and remosaic algorithm together to produce bright 16-megapixel images in low-light environments and highly-detailed 64-megapixel shots in brighter settings. It comes equipped with a Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) that converts the received light into an electric signal according to the illumination of the environment.

  • Published Date: May 24, 2019 12:09 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Cloud storage will be reduced to 5GB
News
Samsung Cloud storage will be reduced to 5GB
11 new 2019 iPhone models get EEC certification

News

11 new 2019 iPhone models get EEC certification

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor

League of Legends Mobile in the works

Gaming

League of Legends Mobile in the works

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

LG 27GK750F-B Gaming Monitor Review

Infinix S4 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

India 2nd in government requests for users' data on Facebook

Samsung Cloud storage will be reduced to 5GB

11 new 2019 iPhone models get EEC certification

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor

SpaceX sends 60 Internet-beaming Starlink satellites into space

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Cloud storage will be reduced to 5GB

News

Samsung Cloud storage will be reduced to 5GB
Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor
Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets camera update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets camera update
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ to reportedly launch in a hot new red color

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ to reportedly launch in a hot new red color
Honor 20 Pro matches OnePlus 7 Pro in DxOMark ranking

News

Honor 20 Pro matches OnePlus 7 Pro in DxOMark ranking

हिंदी समाचार

बटन-लेस स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है Google का अपकमिंग Pixel 4

Samsung Galaxy A70s में होगा 64 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा, जानें फीचर्स

2 हजार रुपये सस्ता हुआ Vivo V15 और Vivo Y17 समार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

Samsung Galaxy S10 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन के लिए कंपनी ने जारी किया अपडेट

Xiaomi Redmi K20 में गेमर्स के लिए होगा यह खास फीचर, 28 मई को होगा लॉन्च

News

India 2nd in government requests for users' data on Facebook
News
India 2nd in government requests for users' data on Facebook
Samsung Cloud storage will be reduced to 5GB

News

Samsung Cloud storage will be reduced to 5GB
11 new 2019 iPhone models get EEC certification

News

11 new 2019 iPhone models get EEC certification
Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s tipped to feature 64MP camera sensor
SpaceX sends 60 Internet-beaming Starlink satellites into space

News

SpaceX sends 60 Internet-beaming Starlink satellites into space