Samsung confirms this amazing feature for Galaxy S21

Samsung will announce the Galaxy S21 series very soon. Rumours have suggested that the Galaxy S21 series could arrive officially in January. TM Roh, the President and Head of Samsung’s mobile division has now confirmed these rumours. Roh in an official blog post revealed that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer will launch the Galaxy S21 series in January with support for S Pen support.” Does this mean that the Galaxy Note series is dead? Well, that’s what the rumours suggest. Also Read - Galaxy S21 5G press photo reveals same Samsung design, again

In the blog post, Roh noted, “Thank you to everyone who supported us in 2020. I look forward to sharing more in January!” concludes the post, shortly after this promise: “We’ve also been paying attention to people’s favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup.” Rumours have revealed a lot about the upcoming Galaxy S21 series including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy S21+. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with Android 11 spotted again: Expected launch date, price, specs

As rumours suggest the S Pen support will mostly be limited to the Galaxy S21 Ultra or the top-end model of the S21 series. He further noted, “We’ll be expanding our portfolio of foldable.” Roh also hinted that the innovative form-factor or the foldable form factor will become more accessible to consumers. If rumours are to be believed Samsung will launch four models of Galaxy Z foldable next year. Also Read - Samsung prepares to shift mobile display factory from China to India

In the blog post, Roh also noted that “Be on the lookout for super-intelligent, pro-grade camera and video capabilities in 2021.” He also said that for Samsung, “It’s going to be an epic new year.”

Samsung is gearing up to announce Galaxy S21 series in the global market as early as January through a virtual event. Rumours suggest that the flagship series could go official on January 14 globally. Few weeks after the global launch, the Galaxy S21 series is expected to hit the Indian stores. Take this launch date with a pinch of salt as the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the official launch date.

Some rumours suggest that Samsung will discontinue the Galaxy Note series next year. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to officially announce the discontinuation of the Note series.