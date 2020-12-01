Samsung could discontinue flagship Galaxy Note series

Samsung is reportedly looking forward to discontinuing its premium Galaxy Note phone series next year. This piece of information has been confirmed to Reuters by sources close to the development. Notably, the company is yet to reveal details related to the discontinuation of the Galaxy Note series. To recall, Samsung debuted its first Note series in the year 2011. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02S entry-level smartphones announced

The report suggests that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer currently doesn’t have any plans to develop a new version of the Galaxy Note for 2021. This has been confirmed by three sources close to the development. Also Read - Samsung brings Google Assistant support for 2020 Smart TV lineup

Sources further reveal that instead of developing a new Note Samsung is working on the top-model of the Galaxy S21 with a stylus. The company is currently reportedly working on three S series smartphones including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 India launch could be sooner than expected, gets BIS certified

The new report further also reveals that “the next version of Samsung’s foldable phone will be compatible with a stylus, which will be sold separately.” “A second source said company development efforts that normally would have been directed to the Note would now be channelled into its foldable phone range,” the report noted.

Samsung declined to comment on the report. We will need to wait for the South Korean smartphone manufacturer to announce the official discontinuation of the Galaxy Note series.

Meanwhile, the report notes that Tom Kang, an analyst at research firm Counterpoint, said “sales of Samsung’s Note series are expected to fall by a fifth to 8 million this year while sales of the S series are likely to drop by 5 million to less than 30 million.” “Premium demand has decreased this year and many people are not looking for new products,” he further added.

Earlier this year the company officially announced the Galaxy Note 20 series including the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra with S Pen. In India, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra start at a price of Rs 77,999 and 104,999.