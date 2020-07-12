comscore Samsung could end up using Exynos 990 for Galaxy Note 20 | BGR India
The brand is most likely going to launch the Note 20 with its in-house chipset in India and few other markets outside the US.

  • Published: July 12, 2020 6:41 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ CAD Renders

Photo: Pigtou

Samsung was expected to use the new Snapdragon 865+ chipset for the Galaxy Note 20 series. But new reports seem to quash those rumours. So instead of going for the latest flagship processor, Samsung is likely to persist with its Exynos chipset. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to cost cheaper than Note 10 series

The new update was shared by reliable Samsung insider who goes by the alias Ice Universe. He says Samsung is going to offer the new Galaxy Note 20 with Exynos 990 chipset. “Damn, Exynos990 continues,” he mentioned in his tweet. The worrying part is that many reviewers have talked about its lack of performance compared to the Snapdragon 865 processor. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds X new leaks offer closer look, various color variants

So we’re not sure if this was the best possible move. Either ways, the update means users in India will yet again get the Exynos variant of the Galaxy Note 20. Using its in-house chipset seems to have allowed Samsung to keep the prices lower. And we believe, using Exynos could help the brand keep the pricing lower once again. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hands-on leaked video shows huge camera bump and new S Pen functions

As per Korean publication Naver, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ will be cheaper by $40 (Rs 3,000 approx). You might say this is not a big price drop but for a flagship phone series in 2020 to cost lower than its previous model is more than welcome. The main reason behind the change of heart could be the overall situation because of the pandemic. The company is likely to have observed tepid demand for high-end phones since March this year, when the Galaxy S20 series launched.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Just like the Galaxy S20 series will come with 5G support, 120Hz refresh rate. Being a Galaxy Note series device, the phone will also feature an S-Pen too. Also Read – Samsung Galaxy M01s spotted on official website, reveals 3GB RAM variant

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be the highest variant of the series and the most expensive. The device could have a 4500 mAh battery and a 108MP primary camera with 50X digital zoom. Reports suggest Note 20 series will also be the first to use the new Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

The Galaxy Note 20 would come apparently come with Full HD+ resolution and a conventional refresh rate of 60Hz. While the Note 20+ and Note 20 Ultra will be arriving with 120Hz LTPO displays that will offer Quad HD+ resolution.

 

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 12, 2020 6:41 PM IST

