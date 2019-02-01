comscore
  Samsung could flaunt an innovative foldable gaming smartphone, new patent hints
Samsung could flaunt an innovative foldable gaming smartphone, new patent hints

 Samsung will launch its Galaxy S10 family at Galaxy Unpacked event on February 20 in San Francisco and is also expected to flaunt the Galaxy F or Galaxy Fold handset.

  Published: February 1, 2019 5:58 PM IST
Samsung foldable phone

Photo credit: Lets Go Digital

While several phone manufacturers launched a dedicated high-end gaming handset, including Razer Phone, Asus ROG Phone and Black Shark last year, other big brands are also reportedly planning to launch a smartphone for gaming enthusiasts. Now, a new ‘Display Device’ patent indicates that Samsung might be working on a second foldable gaming smartphone with physical game controller buttons for realistic game controls.

Samsung filed the patent back in October 2017, and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) published it on January 29, 2019. The patent shows that the foldable gaming phone might feature a D-pad controller on the bottom left and six face buttons on the opposite side.

Interestingly, one can also hide the buttons when not in use. Additionally, one might also be able to play any game in the smaller display as well when the device is in a folded state. As mentioned above, this would be the second foldable device, which will be different from Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. Letsgodigital has also created few renderings of the foldable device, which gives a better idea of how the foldable device might look like.

The smartphone seems to be interesting and will offer a completely new concept and different experience. The Samsung gaming foldable handset is expected to make its debut at the company’s Unpacked event on February 20 just prior to MWC 2019. However, this is just a patent and around hundreds of patents are filed every year by phone makers. So, users are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt. Samsung will launch its Galaxy S10 family at Galaxy Unpacked event on February 20 in San Francisco. It is also expected to flaunt the Galaxy F or Galaxy Fold handset.

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग की ऑफिशियल वीडियो में दिखाई दिया फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन, 20 फरवरी को हो सकता है लॉन्च

बैटरी बनाने वाली कंपनी Energizer ने इन दो स्मार्टफोन को किया पेश

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S10+ का ऑफिशियल इमेज रेंडर हुआ लीक, दिखाई दिया पंच होल कैमरा डिजाइन

फेसबुक के बाद अब गूगल की इंटरनल ऐप्स को एप्पल ने किया बैन

Oppo A7 के 3GB रैम वेरिएंट की कीमत में हुई कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

