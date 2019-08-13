Samsung could launch a smartphone with graphene battery next year

Mobile phones and smartphones have been equipped with Li-Ion batteries for years. But soon, we may have smartphones equipped with graphene batteries. Samsung has been working on alternatives to lithium-ion batteries for a while now. And soon, we may see a Samsung graphene battery smartphone as early as next year.

Tipster Evan Blass recently tweeted saying Samsung is looking to introduce at least one smartphone with graphene battery next year, or in 2021. The battery will be capable of fully charging in under half-hour (30 minutes). He further added saying that Samsung still needs to raise capacities while lowering costs.

Samsung graphene battery detailed

The graphene batteries will bring a number of advantages over the existing lithium-ion batteries. Graphene has more durability than steel. It has high heat conductibility, is more flexible and it offers 100 times greater electron mobility than silicon. Graphene outperforms any other known material, including superconductors. When carrying high-frequency electrical signals, it can do so without any additional energy loss.

Graphene battery charging speeds

The graphene batteries can charge faster, and also last longer. With the existing battery technology, manufacturers are limited with the capacity that they can pack in a smartphone. This is because OEMs have to make space for other components too.

The new graphene ball material will increase the battery capacity by 45 percent. At the same time, it will also increase the charging speed by 5 times. And despite faster-charging speeds, these batteries don’t deteriorate faster.

If at all Samsung is ready to implement graphene batteries, the Galaxy S11-series may be the first ones to get it, or maybe the Galaxy Note 11-series. It could also be that Samsung would introduce a special prototype device with a graphene battery. Right now, the production cost for graphene batteries is quite high. However, if the industry decides to switch to the new tech, the cost may significantly come down.