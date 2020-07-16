comscore Samsung could offer OIS support for Galaxy A series in 2021 | BGR India
Samsung could offer OIS support for Galaxy A series in 2021

This move could allow the brand to compete with host of brands like Vivo, Redmi and Poco in the segment.

  Published: July 16, 2020 6:54 PM IST
samsung galaxy s10 plus review camera

Samsung has been intent on making quality mid-range phones with its Galaxy A series. And with the falling demand for flagship phones, the company is looking to refresh things. According to new media report, Samsung could bring Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) to its mid-range series. However, that is unlikely to happen before 2021. Also Read - Samsung launches Sound Tower, soundbar speakers in India

The reports suggest Samsung wants to give the Galaxy A series a fighting chance against other brands in the segment. The Galaxy A series competes with brands like Redmi, Vivo and Poco among others. And while Samsung has packed decent set of features onto its Galaxy A series, the camera department could use some improvement. Also Read - Oppo A72 5G specifications leaked, could launch soon

So, going for OIS seems like a sensible move, as long as it doesn’t bump up the price of the device. The report doesn’t share details about the device which will be the first to get the support. But it’s likely that phones in the Galaxy A70 line up could benefit from this move. As you might know, OIS not only helps in delivering stable video quality but it also ensures the images captured in different light conditions don’t lose detail. We’ve predominantly seen this technology on phones costing over Rs 40,000 but Samsung could change that from next year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s to be launched in India this month

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 launch imminent

Samsung is close to launching another tablet in the market. The company’s Galaxy Tab A7 has cleared FCC and Bluetooth SIG this week. This suggests the product could be announced in the market very soon. As given in this report, the new model numbers of the Galaxy Tab A7 have got the respective certifications. This is usually the final step before a product is launched.

Samsung Galaxy M31s to be launched in India this month

The report also includes design render of the purported tablet which is likely to get a single rear camera. We still don’t know the other features of the device. But going by Samsung’s usual formula for tablets, expect the Galaxy Tab A7 to sport an 8-inch or bigger display.

