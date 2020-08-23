Samsung could soon launch affordable foldable phone

It’s not the first time we have heard that Samsung might be working on a new affordable foldable smartphone. Now new tests have emerged suggesting that Samsung is preparing a premium mid-range foldable smartphone and that it will arrive sooner than expected. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21+ battery capacity leaked online

The device carries the model number SM-F415 and has been certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance, which means that its launch could be very close. The Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is a high-end foldable device, goes by model number F900. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which has more modest specs, is the F700. This implies that the F415 will be a smartphone for the premium range segment. Also Read - These Samsung Galaxy phones will receive One UI 2.5 update

In addition, this has been confirmed by the absence of Wi-Fi 6, according to the certification data. From what we know so far, the new foldable smartphone will come in 64GB, and 128GB storage variants and its color options will include green, blue, and black. Also Read - Fortnite players can still get the game from Samsung's Galaxy Store after Apple, Google ban

Samsung’s new foldable phone expected price

Other than that, nothing else is known about the device. It will probably have a mid-range power processor and a “clamshell” design like the Galaxy Z Flip. Moreover, it is worth noting that the concept of “cheap” speaking of a folding smartphone is relative. Foldable mobiles cost more than normal smartphones because of their screen and hinge mechanism.

We can expect the price of this folding smartphone to be around $900. And in terms of folding smartphones, this would be considered cheap. Samsung’s cheapest folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, today costs $1,379. However, this is a good sign for the commercialization of folding devices. Hopefully, this device will be released soon.

Samsung’s last foldable screen smartphone is the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which was released along with the Note 20 series in early August. The device is expected to launch in the market in late September, and it could be priced around $2000.