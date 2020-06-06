Samsung could unveil the Galaxy Note 20-series on August 5

Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch its latest flagship smartphones of the year, the Galaxy Note 20 series. Now, as per the latest report, the South Korean company will announce the devices in the Unpacked event, which takes place on August 5. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will have an 'Ultra' variant, but here's the catch

South Korea's local media portal, Dong-A Ilbo, reported that the event would be held online. In the new Unpacked event, Samsung is likely to launch more than just the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. We might even see the brand launch the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G as well.

Samsung hasn't confirmed any details about the devices ahead of its unveiling. However, the new phones are likely to come in multiple variations, much like last year's models. Without the pandemic, two separate events would have brought the brand more media coverage and momentum. However, with the current global scenario, the brand might have to settle for one online-only event.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 expected features

As per the previous leaks and rumors, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20-series could feature the Samsung Exynos 992 SoC instead of the Samsung Exynos 990 SoC used on the Galaxy S20 series. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be the highest variant of the series and the most expensive. The device could have a 4500 mAh battery and a 108MP primary camera with 50X digital zoom.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 expected features

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone could feature a triple rear camera module. The primary sensor, as per the leak, could be a 64-megapixel camera. This could be accompanied by a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is likely to launch with the flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC chipset and a bigger screen than the original fold. However, the Fold 2 will feature the same form factor as its predecessor, as per the leaks.