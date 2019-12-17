Samsung is getting serious about mobile imaging business after unveiling the world’s first 108-megapixel sensor. The Korean technology giant is now preparing to launch a 144-megapixel image sensors. At IEDM 2019 conference, the company showcased the new technology based on 14nm FinFET process. The new technology will allow for launch of image sensors with 144 million pixels. This is the first time that we are hearing about use of a superior manufacturing process for developing an image sensor.

Samsung explains that the challenge with image sensors is that it needs to work at a relatively high voltage, which is generally two volts or higher. All chipset designers aim to build sensors that work at the lowest possible voltage, in order to reduce power consumption and heat. With the new 14nm FinFET process, Samsung researchers claim that they have managed to reduce power consumption by 42 percent. The reduction in power consumption is on a 144-megapixel sensor that captures images at 10 frames per second.

“This work presents newly developed 14nm FinFET process with 2.xV high voltage FinFET device characteristics showing excellent analog and low power digital characteristics comparing to 28nm planar process. Gm is improved by 30% and 67% in FinFET process for NMOS and PMOS, respectively,” Samsung researchers said in their presentation.

The researchers also note that for a 12-megapixel readout at 30 to 120 frames per second, while recording a video, the power savings can be up to 37 percent. The announcement does not mean that we will get 144-megapixel image sensors. In fact, the company is confirming that 14nm refers to the transistors that amplify the signal coming from the pixels. It also uses the analog and digital processing hardware that is built into the image sensor. Samsung is looking at a method to design more efficient image sensors for a new generation of image sensors.