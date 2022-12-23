Samsung developing special OLED panels for new iPads

Samsung is reportedly prioritising the development of special OLED panels that will be used in certain iPad models in 2024. Earlier, the tech giant wanted to make full-cut OLED panels but after looking at the potential demand for OLED panels for iPads, Samsung has started the development of two-stack tandem OLED panels, reports SamMobile. Also Read - Meta removed 23 million pieces of bad content on Facebook, Instagram in India in November

These panels might also be used in some Apple Macs. Two-stack tandem OLED panels include two layers of pixels instead of one and this hybrid technology will offer higher brightness and longer life than existing OLED panels which are used in smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs and laptops. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series, OnePlus 11 and more: Top smartphone launches to look out for

OLED panels have a shorter lifespan and burn-in issues, and Apple wants to solve those issues with new panels. The two-stack OLED panels that Apple will use are less advanced than full-cut OLED panels. From a business perspective, the company should develop panels with greater demand in the future. So, Samsung Display has put off developing full-cut OLED screens. Also Read - Samsung is tipped to launch Galaxy S23 series on Feb 1

Samsung has been supplying OLED panels to Apple since the first Apple Watch. After that, it broadened the supply of OLED panels for iPhones, the report said.

As Apple plans to shift more iPhone production away from China to India, it is now reportedly looking to also move the production of some iPads to India to keep its supply chain healthy amid Covid-related disruptions. Apple has “talked to Indian officials about locating some iPad manufacturing in the country as US-China relations sour and China’s Covid crackdowns snarl supply chains,” reports CNBC, citing sources.

Apple is planning to shift iPad manufacturing to India as the company looks to move up to 30 per cent of its manufacturing outside of China. The report said that no concrete plans have been made yet, “but if the effort is successful, it would expand Apple’s footprint in the country”.

In India, Apple iPads logged an impressive 34 per cent growth (on-year) in India in the second quarter (Q2) and the company sold over 0.2 million devices in the country, according to CMR.

–IANS