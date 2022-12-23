comscore Samsung developing special OLED panels for new iPads
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Developing Special Oled Panels For New Ipads
News

Samsung developing special OLED panels for new iPads

News

Samsung has been supplying OLED panels to Apple since the first Apple Watch. After that, it broadened the supply of OLED panels for iPhones

Highlights

  • Samsung is reportedly prioritising the development of special OLED panels.
  • These panels might also be used in some Apple Macs.
  • OLED panels have a shorter lifespan and burn-in issues.
ipad109

Samsung developing special OLED panels for new iPads

Samsung is reportedly prioritising the development of special OLED panels that will be used in certain iPad models in 2024. Earlier, the tech giant wanted to make full-cut OLED panels but after looking at the potential demand for OLED panels for iPads, Samsung has started the development of two-stack tandem OLED panels, reports SamMobile. Also Read - Meta removed 23 million pieces of bad content on Facebook, Instagram in India in November

These panels might also be used in some Apple Macs. Two-stack tandem OLED panels include two layers of pixels instead of one and this hybrid technology will offer higher brightness and longer life than existing OLED panels which are used in smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs and laptops. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series, OnePlus 11 and more: Top smartphone launches to look out for

OLED panels have a shorter lifespan and burn-in issues, and Apple wants to solve those issues with new panels. The two-stack OLED panels that Apple will use are less advanced than full-cut OLED panels. From a business perspective, the company should develop panels with greater demand in the future. So, Samsung Display has put off developing full-cut OLED screens. Also Read - Samsung is tipped to launch Galaxy S23 series on Feb 1

Samsung has been supplying OLED panels to Apple since the first Apple Watch. After that, it broadened the supply of OLED panels for iPhones, the report said.

As Apple plans to shift more iPhone production away from China to India, it is now reportedly looking to also move the production of some iPads to India to keep its supply chain healthy amid Covid-related disruptions. Apple has “talked to Indian officials about locating some iPad manufacturing in the country as US-China relations sour and China’s Covid crackdowns snarl supply chains,” reports CNBC, citing sources.

Apple is planning to shift iPad manufacturing to India as the company looks to move up to 30 per cent of its manufacturing outside of China. The report said that no concrete plans have been made yet, “but if the effort is successful, it would expand Apple’s footprint in the country”.

In India, Apple iPads logged an impressive 34 per cent growth (on-year) in India in the second quarter (Q2) and the company sold over 0.2 million devices in the country, according to CMR.

–IANS

  • Published Date: December 23, 2022 8:54 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Vivo S16 series launches with Android 13
Mobiles
Vivo S16 series launches with Android 13
Ola starts rolling out MoveOS 3 in India: Check details

automobile

Ola starts rolling out MoveOS 3 in India: Check details

Twitter starts rolling out 'view counts on tweets' feature for some users

Apps

Twitter starts rolling out 'view counts on tweets' feature for some users

Sony's PlayStation Store sale is live

Gaming

Sony's PlayStation Store sale is live

Meta removed 23 million pieces of bad content on Facebook, Instagram in India in November

News

Meta removed 23 million pieces of bad content on Facebook, Instagram in India in November

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung developing special OLED panels for new iPads

Ola starts rolling out MoveOS 3 in India: Check details

Apple may equip its augmented reality headset with gyroscope, here is why

Airtel 5G Plus launched in Vizag, here is how to use service

Meta removed 23 million pieces of bad content on Facebook, Instagram in India in November

WhatsApp releases 2022 recap video, here are top 5 features we liked

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?