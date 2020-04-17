comscore Samsung develops ‘Hand Wash’ app for Galaxy Watch
Samsung develops 'Hand Wash' app for Galaxy Watch in line with WHO recommendations

Samsung Hand Wash app is available to download from the Galaxy Store.

  • Published: April 17, 2020 2:41 PM IST
Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore (SRI-B) has developed a unique ‘Hand Wash’ app for Galaxy Watch users to help maintain hand hygiene in line with WHO recommendations. In a newsroom post on Friday, Samsung India noted that its research institute group of designers and developers from SRI-B’s UX and wearable teams worked round-the-clock over the last two weeks to come up with this solution. Also Read - Samsung reportedly preparing One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy Note 9

According to Samsung, the ‘Hand Wash’ app for Samsung Galaxy Watch helps users maintain hand hygiene by periodically reminding them about it. The app with periodic notifications ensures each wash is thorough for the duration of 20 seconds in line with WHO recommended best practices. The app comes with preset reminders which users can customize further based on their needs and schedule. Also Read - Samsung pledges Rs 20 crore for Corona fight in India, PM Modi calls it 'Good gesture'

“The World Health Organization has recommended frequent washing of hands among a slew of other measures to halt the spread of Covid-19. Hand wash is considered effective only when it lasts for full 20 seconds, according to healthcare professionals,” noted Samsung India Newsroom post. “To make things easy, a small group of designers and developers from Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore, or SRI-B’s UX and wearable teams, worked round-the-clock over the last two weeks to come up with a solution that helps you keep healthy and safe.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched with 10.4-inch display, S Pen, 7040mAh battery and more

Samsung Galaxy Watch users can download the ‘Hand Wash’ app from the Galaxy Store. Apart from basic notifications, the app tracks the time and provides users with haptic feedback after 25 seconds of wash cycle. Five seconds are for turning on the tap and applying soap, while 20 seconds are for actual hand wash. The ‘Hand Wash’ app also notifies users if they miss any of scheduled pit stops to the wash basin. Moreover, the watch face also shows the elapsed time since last wash to give users a sense of alertness about their hygiene in real time.

  • Published Date: April 17, 2020 2:41 PM IST

