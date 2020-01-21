comscore Samsung Display to invest $500 million in manufacturing plant in India
Samsung Display to invest $500 million in manufacturing plant in India

Samsung Display filed an investment plan with India's regulator earlier this month, saying the plant in Noida, near New Delhi, would produce smartphone displays.

  Published: January 21, 2020 12:53 PM IST
samsung-infinity-display

Samsung Display, South Korea’s major display panel maker and an affiliate of Samsung Electronics, plans to invest $500 million in India to set up a manufacturing unit. According to US tech media outlet TechCrunch, Samsung Display filed an investment plan with India’s regulator earlier this month, saying the plant in Noida, near New Delhi, would produce smartphone displays.

Samsung Display officials in South Korea confirmed that the company was preparing to set up a plant there, but declined to comment on the scale of investment, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

Last year, the company set up its India arm Samsung Display Noida Private Ltd. In 2018, Samsung Electronics opened a smartphone manufacturing plant in Noida to expand presence in the world’s second-largest mobile phone market, after China. Industry insiders said Samsung Displays’ new plant would help its parent company secure smartphone display panels at cheap prices and boost productivity.

In India, Samsung Electronics has been in a fierce competition with Chinese rivals. According to data from market researcher Counterpoint, Samsung Electronics is the second-largest smartphone vendor behind China’s Xiaomi Corp in India.

Meanwhile, Samsung has launched the 65-inch model of Samsung ‘The Frame’ QLED smart TV in India. The 55-inch model was already available at Rs 84,999, the 65-inch is being introduced in India for the first time at an introductory pre-book offer of Rs 1,59,990. The delivery of pre-booked units will start from February 1, 2020.

The ‘The Frame’ QLED smart TVs will come with 10-year no screen burn-in warranty and 2-year warranty on the panel. The company will sell both screen size models (55-inch and 65-inch) with additional instant cashback of Rs 3,000 with all credit cards, debit cards and net banking transactions.

Written with inputs from IANS

  Published Date: January 21, 2020 12:53 PM IST

