Samsung Display working on two 'dual fold' screens even after Galaxy Fold fiasco: Report

Right after Samsung delayed the launch of the Galaxy Fold, new information has surfaced about more foldable devices. According to the information online, the display division of the company, “Samsung Display” is working on two new dual folding displays. One display is likely to be 8-inches in size while the second one will be 13-inches in size. It is likely that Samsung will complete the development of the display by the end of the year, but we are not sure when the company will launch any devices on the dual fold form factor.

The information about the dual fold form display was initially reported by South Korean publication The Bell. It noted that one of the panels is likely to come with “G-Type” fold pattern while the other is likely to come in “S-Type” fold pattern. Taking a look at the display sizes, it is possible that the “G-Type” fold pattern will be the display with 8-inches size while the “S-Type” fold pattern will be the one with 13-inches screen size. It is likely that the company will use these twofold patterns to compete with devices like the iPad Mini and the iPad Pro in terms of display size.

The “G-Type” fold pattern is likely to put the active display on the back side of the device in addition to the front in the folded state as noted by GSMArena. Comparing this with the “S-Type” fold pattern, Samsung will not add a display on the back side of the device. We are not sure what that active display really means here but it may refer to the main display.

However, considering the recent problems with the display of the Galaxy Fold that comes with just one fold, we speculate that the timeline could be pushed back. The additional time is likely to be dedicated to fixing the weak brittle display panel that comes with the now pushed back Galaxy Fold.