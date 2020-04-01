Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31

Samsung has extended warranty of all its products until May 31. The company will offer this extended warranty for products whose warranty is expiring between March 20 and April 30. This is not just for smartphones, but for all other category of products from Samsung such as laptops, AC, TVs, refrigerators and more.

“At Samsung, the well-being of our customers is a top priority. That’s why, we are extending the standard warranty till 31st May, 2020 on all Samsung products whose warranty is expiring between 20th March and 30th April, 2020,” noted Samsung in a press statement and the official tweet.

Amidst this Corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic situation, the company had recently suspended operations of Samsung.com as well. The website is not accepting new orders until April 15, 2020. Samsung noted the important announcement after the 21 days lockdown in India. It said that the company is committed to safeguard the well-being of our customers, partners and employees at a time when all of us are together in the fight against COVID-19.

Just last week, the company quietly listed the new Galaxy M11 Samsung’s UAE website without the price. The budget device will be offered in three colors, including Blue, Violet, and Black. As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch LCD display, which operates at HD+ resolution. There is a punch-hole display design, as is the trend these days. The cut out is placed in the top left corner of the phone, which houses the selfie camera. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with fixed focus and f/2.0 aperture.

The new Samsung phone will be available in a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. There is also an option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card. The brand has added a 5,000mAh battery. At the back of the phone, you will find three cameras. The setup consists of a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide angle camera with a 115-degrees field of view. It is assisted by a depth sensor using which one will be able to take portrait shots.