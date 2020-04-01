comscore Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31
News

Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31

News

Samsung's warranty extension is not just for smartphones, but for all other category of products from Samsung such as laptops, AC, TVs, refrigerators and more.

  • Published: April 1, 2020 5:53 PM IST
samsung-warranty-extended-may-31-official

Samsung has extended warranty of all its products until May 31. The company will offer this extended warranty for products whose warranty is expiring between March 20 and April 30. This is not just for smartphones, but for all other category of products from Samsung such as laptops, AC, TVs, refrigerators and more.

Related Stories


“At Samsung, the well-being of our customers is a top priority. That’s why, we are extending the standard warranty till 31st May, 2020 on all Samsung products whose warranty is expiring between 20th March and 30th April, 2020,” noted Samsung in a press statement and the official tweet.

Samsung Galaxy M01 gets Wi-Fi certification; may launch soon

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M01 gets Wi-Fi certification; may launch soon

Amidst this Corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic situation, the company had recently suspended operations of Samsung.com as well. The website is not accepting new orders until April 15, 2020. Samsung noted the important announcement after the 21 days lockdown in India. It said that the company is committed to safeguard the well-being of our customers, partners and employees at a time when all of us are together in the fight against COVID-19.

Just last week, the company quietly listed the new Galaxy M11 Samsung’s UAE website without the price. The budget device will be offered in three colors, including Blue, Violet, and Black. As for the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch LCD display, which operates at HD+ resolution. There is a punch-hole display design, as is the trend these days. The cut out is placed in the top left corner of the phone, which houses the selfie camera. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with fixed focus and f/2.0 aperture.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The new Samsung phone will be available in a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. There is also an option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card. The brand has added a 5,000mAh battery. At the back of the phone, you will find three cameras. The setup consists of a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide angle camera with a 115-degrees field of view. It is assisted by a depth sensor using which one will be able to take portrait shots.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 1, 2020 5:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and 3 update rolls out laptop unlock feature
Wearables
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and 3 update rolls out laptop unlock feature
Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31

News

Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31

Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support

News

Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign remaster footage leaked

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign remaster footage leaked

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

News

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31

Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest updates

Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31

News

Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31
Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST

News

Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST
How to enable 96Hz refresh rate on Samsung Galaxy S20 series

News

How to enable 96Hz refresh rate on Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android 10 update

News

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android 10 update
AKG N400 earbuds surface on Samsung website

News

AKG N400 earbuds surface on Samsung website

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL यूजर्स को अब इन रिचार्ज प्लान के साथ मिलेगा Eros Now का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Huawei P40 Pro को मिला DxOMark में अब तक का बेस्ट स्कोर, सेल्फी कैमरा भी सबसे बेहतर

महंगे हुए ओप्पो के स्मार्टफोन, अब खर्च करने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे

Xiaomi के बाद Realme ने भी बढ़ाए स्मार्टफोन्स की कीमतें

ACT Fibernet ने अनलिमिटेड डाटा और 300Mbps स्पीड ऑफर को 30 अप्रैल तक बढ़ाया

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look
Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Features

Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Reviews

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

News

Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31
News
Samsung extends warranty on all its products till May 31
Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support

News

Huawei reports slow growth due to US ban and lack of Google support
OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

News

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest updates

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest updates
Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST

News

Realme smartphones price increased in India after hike in GST