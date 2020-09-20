Samsung Exynos 1000 may outperform Snapdragon 875 SoC

A new report indicates that the next SoCs developed by Samsung, Exynos 1000, should be better than Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship Snapdragon 875. This means that Korean flagships’ performance will surpass the performance of all top-of-the-line manufacturers, which use the Snapdragon chip. Also Read - Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022, Snapdragon will continue to reign

The information appeared on Twitter by the famous leaker, Ice Universe. He only informs the number of cores present in the Exynos chip from Samsung and Qualcomm, which are the same. This would be unprecedented in the industry since Snapdragon chips are widely recognized for being the best on the market.

The leaker mentions that both the Snapdragon 875 and the Exynos 1000 will come with a 1 + 3 + 4 core configuration. This means that the two SoCs will be equipped with a main core. That is paired with three more performance cores and another four efficiency cores. Altogether there are eight cores, which will compose the entire chipset. One of the big questions that arise with this rumor is that if the two chips have equal characteristics, how will Exynos outperform Qualcomm?

Exynos 1000 SoC based on ARM architecture

ARM has already presented its new Cortex A-78 design, which should arrive for next year’s smartphones. The company promises an energy efficiency of up to 50%, without losing performance. In addition, the X1 core was also introduced, which is based on improving the performance of the devices. It can work with different partners and formulate personalized centers, which could meet different demands.



According to data released by ARM, the X1 is 21 percent faster than the new Cortex-A78, in whole calculations. Performance can reach a peak of 30% when compared to Cortex-A77. Bearing in mind that these are still laboratory estimates made by the company, without official tests on real devices. So each situation can have different results. The rumor states that this configuration could match the performance of the Exynos 1000 with the Snapdragon 875, and even overcome it in several scenarios.