Samsung is all geared to host an online event wherein it will launch a new Exynos processor, possibly called the Exynos 2100. The event is scheduled to take place on January 12 and will be a flagship one. Also Read - Vi introduces Rs 399 digital exclusive plan for first-time SIM buyers: Know what it offers

Samsung Exynos 2100 launch on January 12

Samsung made the announcement via a tweet with the hashtag ‘#Exynos_is_back’ along with the line ‘A whole new Exynos is coming,’ giving us an inkling that it will be the launch of a new Exynos chip series altogether. Also Read - Google Camera Go now allows you to take photos in HDR via budget phones: Know details

The new SoC is expected to power the upcoming Galaxy S21 series in Asia, European regions, and other usual regions. Interestingly, the chipset will launch two days prior to the purported Galaxy S21 launch date. Also Read - Skullcandy Hesh headphones with ANC launched in India: Price, features and more

Regions like the US, China, and South Korea would normally be expected to get Qualcomm’s top chipset, which in this case means Snapdragon 888.

Famed tipster Ice Universe, who has previously been proven right on leaks regarding Samsung, Xiaomi as well as Apple claimed that the new SoC will be called the Exynos 2100.

#Exynos_is_back

A whole new Exynos is coming.

January 12th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/d85kT9Xvru — Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) December 18, 2020

The upcoming Exynos 2100 is expected to be based on the 5nm manufacturing process, just like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and Apple’s A14 SoC. To recall, Samsung’s older Exynos 990 SoC was based on the 7nm process.

The processor is expected to feature an octa-core CPU with an ultra-high performance core clocking in at 2.9GHz (possibly ARM’s new Cortex-X1 microarchitecture), flanked by three more high-end cores at 2.8GHz (ARM’s Cortex-A78) and four smaller cores running at 2.4GHz. It’ll include a 5G modem as standard. GPU comes from ARM’s Mali-G78 GPU. There are chances that the new processor might support 8K videos.

Since we don’t have concrete information on the upcoming Samsung processor, we need to take the aforementioned information with a grain of salt and wait until January 12 for a better idea.

To recall, Samsung recently unveiled the Exynos 1080 processor meant for premium mid-rangers as an upgrade over the previous mid-range processors.

With Inputs from IANS