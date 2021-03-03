Samsung Exynos 2200 chip with AMD GPU could power Windows 10 PCs

We have heard of Samsung working with AMD for its next-gen mobile chips for a while. Now, a latest tip from a reliable tipster suggests Samsung is working on three Exynos chips this year. The trio will consist of a midrange 800 series chip, a high-end 1200 series chip, and a flagship-grade Exynos 2200 chip. Both the high-end chips are said to benefit from the new AMD GPU based on the RDNA architecture. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A32 launched in India, available at an affordable price of Rs 21,999

All the chips might be unveiled in 2021 but those using the AMD GPUs might take up to 2022 to break cover. The Exynos 2200 is said to be powering a Samsung laptop, which could also launch in 2022. This laptop is expected to be Samsung's ARM-based answer to the current M1-powered MacBook models from Apple.

New Exynos chips in the works

Previous rumours have hinted at a possible early reveal of the new GPU Samsung and AMD have worked on. The Exynos chips themselves will be unveiled later in the year but no device using these chips will debut in 2021. The AMD GPU is based on the RDNA architecture, which means there are possibilities of immense gains in the graphics department.

However, another report from ZDNet Korea suggests otherwise. The ARM-based laptop is expected to be revealed in the third quarter this year, just after the Galaxy Note series launch. This report also mentions the laptop relying on the Exynos 2200 chip.

The midrange 800 series Exynos chipset is expected to power a vast number of midrange Samsung devices. You can expect the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series phones in 2022 to feature this chip. The 2021 models are all rumored to rely on Qualcomm chips, both for 4G and 5G chips. The Galaxy A32 that just launched in India is relying on a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.

Currently, the Galaxy S21 series in India and several global markets is relying on the Exynos 2100 chip. Based on benchmarks, the Exynos 2100 struggles to match its rival Snapdragon 888 in terms of raw performance. However, the real-world performance, as evident in our reviews of both the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra, was still top-notch.

The new Exynos chips with the AMD GPUs are expected to help Samsung establish itself against the M1-powered Apple laptops. Last November, Apple released its ARM-based M1 chips that promised superior computing capabilities over traditional desktop processors. The MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch are currently the only devices relying on the M1 chip.