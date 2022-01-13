Samsung Exynos 2200, the next flagship silicon from the company was slated to launch on January 11, but the chipset didn’t see the light of day. Samsung even deleted the original date announcement from Twitter. While the episode bemused the tech community, the company now seems to have an answer for that. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 likely to launch on February 8, as company preps for Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Although many believed Samsung to have been facing production issues, the company has now revealed that this isn't the case. As per a Business Korea report (via GSMArena), a Samsung official said to have reached out to the outlet to clarify the reason behind the change of schedule. As per the new plans, the brand will launch the next-gen Exynos chip with the new Samsung Galaxy S22 flagship lineup.

"We are planning to unveil the new application processor at the time of launching a new Samsung smartphone. There are no problems with the AP's production and performance," the official said.

Possible cause for Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset launch delay

To recollect, Samsung had to delay the launch of Exynos 2100 last year due to GPU issues, and the successor seems to be following the same fate. The Samsung official pointing out the culprit to be the new ARM Mali-G78 MP14 told the outlet, “The new GPU is expected to resolve the problems of the Exynos 2100. We intend to sharpen our competitiveness by loading GPUs for games into mobile devices.”

Although Samsung hasn’t made any official statement yet, the Exynos 2200 is confirmed to be the first smartphone chip to use AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture, which means it will be the first to have hardware support for ray tracing. RDNA 2 which is cited to be the ‘backbone of the new Exynos GPU’ is used in premium gaming consoles.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series likely to launch in the first week of February

Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 8. Although the tech giant hasn’t made anything official yet, reports heavily speculate the next-gen Galaxy S22 smartphone series to debut that day. Reports further indicate the trio to release in major markets on February 24. While Samsung is yet to seal a date, we can only wait and see the rumour mill churn out details until the official launch.