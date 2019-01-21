Samsung announces Exynos 7904 SoC, will likely power the upcoming Galaxy M20

Samsung has announced the Exynos 7 Series 7904 mobile processor in India, which is expected to power the Galaxy M20 smartphone that is slated to launch in India on January 28. The processor brings enhanced multimedia experience support to mid-range smartphone segment. The Korean giant says that the chipset has been customized for India and has been optimized to deliver high-end multimedia capabilities in this segment. The Exynos 7 Series 7904 mobile processor features an octa-core configuration that has been fabricated using the 14nm process and brings updated image signal processor.

The Exynos 7904 brings an improved image signal processor (ISP) that supports a maximum single camera resolution of 32-megapixels and triple camera setup as well. Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President at Samsung India recently confirmed that the company is planning a model with triple camera setup as part of its revamped Galaxy M lineup. Samsung says the triple camera setup can allow for new kind of imaging experience and gives an example of a third camera that can take panoramic pictures with wide angles or add “bokeh effects for aesthetic blur in portraits or scenery shots with more ease”.

“Samsung is committed to bringing world-class innovative technologies for the consumers. With smartphones driving the digital revolution, Indian market has great potential. The Exynos 7 Series 7904 will enable advanced mobile experiences in a broader range of devices with triple-camera support, powerful performance and connectivity,” Rajeev Sethi, Senior Director and Head of Sales and Marketing, Device Solutions, Samsung India said in a statement.

The Exynos 7904 is fabricated using the 14-nanometer process and is equipped two Cortex A73 cores clocked at 1.8GHz that will act as performance cores and six Cortex A73 cores clocked at 1.6GHz that will act as efficiency cores. The chipset also has a LTE modem that supports Cat.12 3-carrier aggregation (CA) for 600Mbps downlink speed. Samsung says the Exynos 7 Series 7904 is currently in mass production and is expected to power at least two devices in the Galaxy M series.