Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand

South Korean tech giant Samsung recently revealed the entry-level Samsung Galaxy A21s smartphone. This budget device is powered by the company's Exynos 850 chipset. However, we didn't really know a lot about Exynos 850 at this point. That being said, now that the phone is up for purchase, the Korean company has finally revealed more about the new entry-level chipset.

The Samsung Exynos 850 is built on the 8nm LPP process and it packs eight Cortex-A55 cores. These have a maximum frequency of 2.0 GHz and do not support 5G-networks. The chipset also has the ARM Mali-G52 GPU and supports LDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage.

Codenamed S5E3830, the Samsung Exynos 850 supports up to 21.7-megapixel cameras on both the front and rear. However, if a dual-camera setup is to be implemented in an Exynos 850-bearing phone, the support drops to 16-megapixel plus 5-megapixel. Further, video is supported at up to 1080p resolution at 60fps. Meanwhile, the screen support is unsurprisingly up to FHD+ or 2520 x 1080 pixels, a resolution that most budget to mid-range phones stick by.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Exynos 850 supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Support for FM Radio is also present. While 4G is available, LTE support is limited to Cat.7 downlink and Cat.13 uplink. The Samsung Exynos 850 is reportedly already in mass production. Even apart from the Galaxy A21s, we will soon likely see the chipset power more smartphones.

Samsung launched Galaxy M11 and M01

In other news, Samsung today launched its latest budget phones in India, which are called Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01. The handsets will be available across all Samsung offline stores as well as online stores. Customers can get the budget devices via Samsung.com and e-commerce portals like Amazon.in and Flipkart starting today. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Galaxy M01 went on sale today at 3:00 PM today via Flipkart.