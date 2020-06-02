comscore Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand
News

Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand

News

The Samsung Exynos 850 is reportedly already in mass production. Even apart from the Galaxy A21s, we will soon likely see the chipset power more smartphones.

  • Published: June 2, 2020 5:15 PM IST
samsung-exynos

South Korean tech giant Samsung recently revealed the entry-level Samsung Galaxy A21s smartphone. This budget device is powered by the company’s Exynos 850 chipset. However, we didn’t really know a lot about Exynos 850 at this point. That being said, now that the phone is up for purchase, the Korean company has finally revealed more about the new entry-level chipset. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds and Buds+ get new home screen widgets for quick controls

The Samsung Exynos 850 is built on the 8nm LPP process and it packs eight Cortex-A55 cores. These have a maximum frequency of 2.0 GHz and do not support 5G-networks. The chipset also has the ARM Mali-G52 GPU and supports LDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

Watch: PUBG Mobile Secret Map gameplay revealed

Codenamed S5E3830, the Samsung Exynos 850 supports up to 21.7-megapixel cameras on both the front and rear. However, if a dual-camera setup is to be implemented in an Exynos 850-bearing phone, the support drops to 16-megapixel plus 5-megapixel. Further, video is supported at up to 1080p resolution at 60fps. Meanwhile, the screen support is unsurprisingly up to FHD+ or 2520 x 1080 pixels, a resolution that most budget to mid-range phones stick by. Also Read - Samsung offers June security update for Galaxy S10, S20 and Note 10

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Exynos 850 supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Support for FM Radio is also present. While 4G is available, LTE support is limited to Cat.7 downlink and Cat.13 uplink. The Samsung Exynos 850 is reportedly already in mass production. Even apart from the Galaxy A21s, we will soon likely see the chipset power more smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

Samsung launched Galaxy M11 and M01

In other news, Samsung today launched its latest budget phones in India, which are called Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01. The handsets will be available across all Samsung offline stores as well as online stores. Customers can get the budget devices via Samsung.com and e-commerce portals like Amazon.in and Flipkart starting today. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M11 and the Galaxy M01 went on sale today at 3:00 PM today via Flipkart.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 2, 2020 5:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8
Features
OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8
Reliance Jio 4X Benefit Offer announced; check details

Telecom

Reliance Jio 4X Benefit Offer announced; check details

Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand

News

Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand

Asus launches new TUF series laptops and ROG series desktops in India

Gaming

Asus launches new TUF series laptops and ROG series desktops in India

LG G8x ThinQ available with free one week trial offer in India

News

LG G8x ThinQ available with free one week trial offer in India

Most Popular

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand

LG G8x ThinQ available with free one week trial offer in India

Xiaomi MIJIA is now officially Xiaomi Smart Life

Xiaomi launches 65W PD fast charger for around Rs 1,050

OnePlus Z hardware leaked in benchmark tests

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand

News

Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand
Samsung Galaxy Buds, Buds+ get new home screen widgets

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds, Buds+ get new home screen widgets
Xiaomi alone witnessed strong global smartphone sales growth in Q1 2020

News

Xiaomi alone witnessed strong global smartphone sales growth in Q1 2020
Samsung Galaxy M11, M01 launched in India: Price, sale date, specs

News

Samsung Galaxy M11, M01 launched in India: Price, sale date, specs
Samsung pushes June security update for Galaxy S20, S10 and Note 10

News

Samsung pushes June security update for Galaxy S20, S10 and Note 10

हिंदी समाचार

Jio Phoe यूजर्स के लिए अच्छी खबर, WhatsApp पर आने वाला है ये नया फीचर

OnePlus Z स्मार्टफोन गीकबेंच पर आया नजर, मिल सकते हैं ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

अमेरिका में जारी हिंसा के बीच Sony ने 4 जून को PlayStation 5 के लॉन्च इवेंट को किया रद्द

Samsung Galaxy A21s जल्द हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

BSNL ने अनलिमिटिड वॉयस कॉलिंग और डेली 2GB डाटा के साथ पेश किया 365 रुपये का प्लान

Latest Videos

Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography
All about buying lenses

Features

All about buying lenses

News

Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand
News
Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand
LG G8x ThinQ available with free one week trial offer in India

News

LG G8x ThinQ available with free one week trial offer in India
Xiaomi MIJIA is now officially Xiaomi Smart Life

News

Xiaomi MIJIA is now officially Xiaomi Smart Life
Xiaomi launches 65W PD fast charger for around Rs 1,050

News

Xiaomi launches 65W PD fast charger for around Rs 1,050
OnePlus Z hardware leaked in benchmark tests

News

OnePlus Z hardware leaked in benchmark tests