Samsung Exynos 9710 specifications leak indicating a 8nm fabrication process

Details about Samsung Exynos 9710, the upcoming in-house processor by South Korean electronics giant have leaked online. According to the information, it looks like the Exynos 9710 processor will be based on an 8mm fabrication process. This processor is expected to succeed the Exynos 9610, an upper mid-range SoC that was launched last year. Exynos 9710 will come with an Octa-core CPU where four cores will be Cortex-A76 with the clock speed of 2.1GHz while rest four cores will be Cortex-A55 with the clock speed of 1.7GHz.

In addition to this, the processor is expected to come with Mali-G76 MP8 GPU that is clocked at 650MHz. For some context, the Exynos 9610 comes with four Cortex-A73 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The processor is based on a 10nm manufacturing process. If we compared both the current Exynos 9610 and the upcoming Exynos 9710, it is clear that the upcoming processor is more powerful while providing improvements in the performance and power consumption. All these improvements are possible because of the new Cortex cores and the improvements done by the company in the fabrication process.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

The new 8nm fabrication process is likely to be better than the 10nm fabrication process ensuring that the Exynos 9710 SoC will offer better power saving. It is worth noting that Exynos 9820, currently the top of the line processor from Samsung is also based on the 8nm fabrication process. This information was revealed by Ice Universe on Chinese social media website Weibo and then it was initially picked up by Droidholic.

Taking a look at the leaked specifications, it is evident that Exynos 9710 will compete against the Snapdragon 710 or even the Snapdragon 675 SoC. The report also stated that given that it is the first time that we have seen any mention of the Exynos 9710 online, it may be some time before the processor launches in the market.