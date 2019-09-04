Samsung unveils Exynos 980 mobile processor with integrated 5G modem

South Korean tech giant Samsung unveiled its latest mobile processor, the Exynos 980. The highlight of the processor is the integrated 5G modem and intelligent processing performance. The mobile processor is built around 8nm FiNFET process. Here is all you need to know about the new Samsung Exynos 980 mobile processor.

Samsung Exynos 980 detailed

The 5G-enabled Exynos 980 not only helps reduce power consumption but also increase the space efficiency within a device. The powerful modem supports 5G to 2G networks, providing a fast gigabit downlink speed in 4G LTE. Talking about 5G, you get up to 2.55-gigabits per seconds (Gbps) in sub-6-gigahertz (GHz) network.

“With the introduction of our 5G modem last year, Samsung has been driving in the 5G revolution and paved the way towards the next step in mobility,” said Ben Hur, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. “With the 5G-integrated Exynos 980, Samsung is pushing to make 5G more accessible to a wider range of users and continues to lead innovation in the mobile 5G market,” he added.

5G modem specifications detailed

The modem also supports E-UTRA-NR Dual Connectivity (EN-DC), which combines 2CC LTE and 5G connectivity to maximize mobile downlink speed of up to 3.55Gbps. The processor supports a new Wi-Fi 6 standard, IEEE 802.11ax. It aims to provide faster speed and greater stability for seamless online gaming and smooth high-resolution video streaming over Wi-Fi networks.

Samsung Exynos 980 SoC detailed

The mobile processor packs two high-performance Cortex-A77 CPU cores and six efficient Cortex-A55 cores. The chipset also comes equipped with a Mali G76 GPU and features an integrated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for advanced AI capabilities. For photographers, it can also support up to 108-megapixels camera resolution. Encoding and decoding of 4K UHD video at 120 fps and HDR10+ are also supported.

With inputs from IANS.