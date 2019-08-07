comscore Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC made on 7nm EUV process goes official
Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC made on 7nm EUV process and 5G support goes official ahead of Galaxy Note 10 launch

  • Published: August 7, 2019 11:32 AM IST
samsung exynos 9825

Samsung is all set to launch the flagship Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones later tonight. The event is set to take place in New York on August 7, but after time conversion, it will be August 8 in India. Now, ahead of the launch, Samsung has unveiled its new Exynos 9825 SoC which will be powering the two flagship phones. Here is everything you need to know about the new Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC.

Samsung Exynos 9825 process

Successor to the 8nm Exynos 9820 that powers the Galaxy S10-series, the new chipset comes with an improved process node. It is made on 7nm process, same as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and Huawei’s Kirin 980 SoC. Still, there is a small difference. The Exynos 9825 is the first EUV (Extreme ultraviolet lithography) chip that is said to bring some additional benefits. Compared to the Exynos 9820, Samsung is promising up to 20-30 percent higher transistor performance, while consuming 30-50 percent less power.

Samsung Exynos 9825 specifications

The Exynos 9825 SoC has an octa-core setup with tri-cluster CPU configuration. There are two custom CPU cores and two Cortex-A75 cores to ensure optimum performance. And for efficiency, you have four Cortex-A55 cores. Sadly, Samsung hasn’t revealed clock speeds of the CPU cores on the new chipset. In terms of GPU, you get ARM Mali-G76 with 12 clusters, which is the same as seen on the Exynos 9820.

The new chipset comes with multi-format codec (MFC). It supports video encoding of up to 8K at 30fps, 4K encoding at 150fps and 10-bit HEVC (H.265) codec. There is support for 4K HDR10+ as well. The Exynos 9825 supports up to 4K UHD resolutions (4096x2160pixels), UFS 3.0 storage, and LPDDR4x RAM support. It’s strange that the new chipset doesn’t support Samsung’s LPDDR5 DRAM. And for camera, it supports dual 16-megapixel + 16-megapixel setup, and a single 22-megapixel front and rear unit.

NPU and connectivity

Just like the Exynos 9820, the Exynos 9825 also comes with an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). It is designed for improving AI-powered photography and also benefit AR applications. Object recognition, scene mode and faster app pre-loading are some advantages of the NPU as per Samsung.

The Exynos 9825 SoC comes with an integrated 4G LTE Advanced Pro modem. With 8x Carrier Aggregation, the modem offers up to Cat. 20 LTE download speeds (2Gbps) and up to 316Mbps upload speeds. The new chipset is also 5G ready when paired with Samsung’s Exynos Modem 5100.

