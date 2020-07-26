Samsung could finally decide to enter the PC segment with its Exynos chipset. According to a new report, the company is making a new processor that will power Windows devices in the near future. The report from Sammobile says the chipset could be built using Samsung 5nm EUV process. The product is likely to be called the Exynos 1000 series. Also Read - Asus ROG Phone 3 launched with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC

The report doesn’t give us a definite timeline for the launch of this chipset. But it’s expected that Samsung will offer the processor, whenever ready, with its Galaxy S series of notebooks. The company sells its notebooks in multiple countries but they never came to India. Also Read - Microsoft admits Windows 10 bug affected internet connectivity

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – July 24

With the use of an Exynos processor for PCs, Samsung can cut down the material cost and pass it on to the consumers. Intel will not be happy to hear about these developments. But the PC market could surely benefit from some competition. Qualcomm also has been using its Snapdragon series for connected PCs. And with Exynos jumping in, it’ll be good to have options in the market. And whenever the Exynos CPU comes out, we’re possibly looking at AMD Radeon GPU to be paired inside the system. Also Read - Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand

Samsung introduces Exynos 850 SoC

Last month, the company announced a new Exynos chipset for entry-level phones. The Samsung Exynos 850 is built on the 8nm LPP process and it packs eight Cortex-A55 cores. These have a maximum frequency of 2.0 GHz and do not support 5G-networks. The chipset also has the ARM Mali-G52 GPU and supports LDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage.

It supports up to 21.7-megapixel cameras on both the front and rear. However, if a dual-camera setup is to be implemented in an Exynos 850-bearing phone, the support drops to 16-megapixel plus 5-megapixel. In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Exynos 850 supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Support for FM Radio is also present. While 4G is available, LTE support is limited to Cat.7 downlink and Cat.13 uplink.