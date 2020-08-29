comscore Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022, Snapdragon will continue to reign
News

Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022, Snapdragon will continue to reign

News

When the AMD GPU arrives on Samsung's Exynos chipsets, it will have to face off against Snapdragon's next-generation Adreno7 GPU.

  • Updated: August 29, 2020 11:52 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Representational Image

Last year, several reports emerged that Samsung has partnered with AMD to develop a powerful GPU for its high-end Exynos processors. The future flagship chipset of Samsung is likely to be the Exynos 1000. This chipset was supposed to premiere the first GPU developed by AMD-Samsung partnership. However, now it seems that we will have to wait a long time to see the results of this alliance. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon: Check expected specifications

Exynos chipset with AMD GPU to debut in 2022

The information comes from a leak by informant Ice Universe, who has a high-credibility for his leaks on Samsung devices. Through his Twitter account, the leakster says that the Exynos 1000 SoC is likely to lag behind Qualcomm’s high-end option. The Snapdragon 875 chipset could launch later this year and will impose itself on the Samsung equivalent. This will be for both the CPU and GPU sections. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 to get its own separate event called Galaxy Unpacked Part 2

WATCH: Marvel’s Avengers Beta: Gameplay

This is because the GPU developed in collaboration with AMD will not arrive in 2021. In fact, he revealed that the first Samsung chipset to use this new GPU would arrive by the year 2022. For the Exynos 1000 chipset, Samsung will continue to make use of Mali GPUs. More specifically it will be the Mali-G78 chip. However, not everything around this revelation is bad news. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition with Exynos 990 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Although the Exynos 1000 (S5E9840) will not be as powerful as the Snapdragon 875 SoC, the disparity will be lesser. The performance gaps between these will not be as great as those of the Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865. In addition, Samsung has managed to improve the energy efficiency – one of the big problems of the current gen chipset. Therefore, in day-to-day performance, the experience should be similar.

Samsung responds to critics complaining about performance gap between Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865

Also Read

Samsung responds to critics complaining about performance gap between Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865

Ice Universe notes that by 2022, the AMD GPU on Exynos chipsets will face off against Snapdragon’s next-generation Adreno 7 GPU. This GPU is likely to receive a significant increase in power. So the leaker is not quite sure which one will win.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 29, 2020 11:51 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 29, 2020 11:52 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Samsung Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals 2 cooling systems
News
Samsung Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals 2 cooling systems
Nubia RedMagic 5S global launch confirmed for September 2

News

Nubia RedMagic 5S global launch confirmed for September 2

Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022

News

Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022

Apple removes Epic Games account, its apps from App Store

Gaming

Apple removes Epic Games account, its apps from App Store

OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme budget phones

News

OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme budget phones

Most Popular

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Samsung Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals 2 cooling systems

Nubia RedMagic 5S global launch confirmed for September 2

Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022

OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme budget phones

Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals 2 cooling systems

News

Samsung Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals 2 cooling systems
Nubia RedMagic 5S global launch confirmed for September 2

News

Nubia RedMagic 5S global launch confirmed for September 2
Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022

News

Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022
Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon
Samsung phones that received a price cut

Top Products

Samsung phones that received a price cut

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung के इस लेटेस्ट स्मार्टफोन में हुआ प्राइस कट, जानें नई कीमत

Infinix के अगले बजट स्मार्टफोन की जानकारी आई सामने, 5,000mAh बैटरी और 48MP कैमरे से होगा लैस

8वीं फ्लोर से गिरने के बाद भी Xiaomi के इस बजट स्मार्टफोन का डिस्प्ले रहा सुरक्षित

Realme लॉन्च करने वाला है सबसे सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन, जानकारी आई सामने

OPPO और Realme के बाद OnePlus भी ला रहा है अपना ये प्रोडक्ट, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Samsung Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals 2 cooling systems
News
Samsung Note 20 Ultra teardown reveals 2 cooling systems
Nubia RedMagic 5S global launch confirmed for September 2

News

Nubia RedMagic 5S global launch confirmed for September 2
Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022

News

Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022
OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme budget phones

News

OnePlus Clover to take on Redmi, Realme budget phones
Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A12 might launch soon

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers