Samsung Exynos with AMD GPU coming in 2022

Last year, several reports emerged that Samsung has partnered with AMD to develop a powerful GPU for its high-end Exynos processors. The future flagship chipset of Samsung is likely to be the Exynos 1000. This chipset was supposed to premiere the first GPU developed by AMD-Samsung partnership. However, now it seems that we will have to wait a long time to see the results of this alliance.

Exynos chipset with AMD GPU to debut in 2022

The information comes from a leak by informant Ice Universe, who has a high-credibility for his leaks on Samsung devices. Through his Twitter account, the leakster says that the Exynos 1000 SoC is likely to lag behind Qualcomm's high-end option. The Snapdragon 875 chipset could launch later this year and will impose itself on the Samsung equivalent. This will be for both the CPU and GPU sections.

This is because the GPU developed in collaboration with AMD will not arrive in 2021. In fact, he revealed that the first Samsung chipset to use this new GPU would arrive by the year 2022. For the Exynos 1000 chipset, Samsung will continue to make use of Mali GPUs. More specifically it will be the Mali-G78 chip. However, not everything around this revelation is bad news.

Although the Exynos 1000 (S5E9840) will not be as powerful as the Snapdragon 875 SoC, the disparity will be lesser. The performance gaps between these will not be as great as those of the Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865. In addition, Samsung has managed to improve the energy efficiency – one of the big problems of the current gen chipset. Therefore, in day-to-day performance, the experience should be similar.

Ice Universe notes that by 2022, the AMD GPU on Exynos chipsets will face off against Snapdragon’s next-generation Adreno 7 GPU. This GPU is likely to receive a significant increase in power. So the leaker is not quite sure which one will win.