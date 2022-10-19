comscore Samsung Finance+ digital lending programme launched in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Finance Digital Lending Programme Launched In India
News

Samsung Finance+ digital lending programme launched in India

News

Samsung Finance+ lets consumers upgrade to their favourite premium Samsung consumer electronics product by getting a loan sanctioned within 20 minutes.

samsungfinance

Samsung India on Tuesday launched its popular digital lending programme Samsung Finance+ for consumers to buy its wide range of consumer electronics products this festive season.

The company said that Samsung Finance+ is a simple, universally accessible digital lending platform wherein consumers will be able to upgrade to their favourite premium Samsung consumer electronics product by getting a loan sanctioned within 20 minutes at retail stores across the country.

“At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. Samsung Finance+ is a testimony to our consumer-centric innovation and will help drive financial inclusion, furthering our commitment to Powering Digital India,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said in a statement.

“We are positive that Samsung Finance+ will touch the lives of millions of consumers, especially those who are new to credit and are in semi-urban and rural markets,” he added.

The company mentioned that it is launching Samsung Finance+ at around 3,000 consumer electronics stores in 1,200 cities across the country.

It also plans to take Samsung Finance+ to more than 5,000 retail outlets in appx 1,500 cities by the end of 2022, supporting consumers during the festive period.

The Samsung Finance+ platform was developed in India at the Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B), where engineers worked closely with the Samsung India team to assess consumer requirements and design the features of the platform, the company noted.

— IANS

  • Published Date: October 19, 2022 3:13 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp rolls out new features for iOS users: Check details
Apps
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iOS users: Check details
iOS 16.1 launch is set for October 24 and I'm excited about three features

Apps

iOS 16.1 launch is set for October 24 and I'm excited about three features

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090 and Google Pixel 6a at 17,299

News

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 43,090 and Google Pixel 6a at 17,299

5 new features coming to Google Chrome on Android tablets

Photo Gallery

5 new features coming to Google Chrome on Android tablets

Sony s DualSense Edge wireless controller will arrive on January 26

Gaming

Sony s DualSense Edge wireless controller will arrive on January 26

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Finance+ digital lending programme launched in India

Xiaomi partners with Airtel for a seamless 5G experience on its 5G phones: Check the list of phones here

Google updates Family Link, Google TV: Here s what s new

iOS 16.1 launch is set for October 24 and I'm excited about three features

Mahindra XUV700 to Tata Safari: Top 10 valuable SUVs from Mahindra and Tata in India October 2022

Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on WhatsApp, Watch Video for Updates

Gifting cryptocurrency on Diwali? This is how much tax you'll pay

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look
WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform

Features

WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform
Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price