Samsung has launched Samsung Finance+, a digital lending platform in India. The Korean company says the new service will make it easy and simple for consumers to buy Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The digital lending platform from Samsung will provide financing opportunity to prospective consumers for purchase of Galaxy smartphones in the country. It is being introduced as part of ‘Make for India’ initiative aimed at financial inclusion and Digital India.

Samsung Finance+ is a fully digital service where consumers go through a paperless journey with assistance from in store promoter. The company says that all consumers applying for finance end up getting an offer on the Galaxy smartphone of their choice. It also has a wide reach and will be available at over 5,000 stores in 30 cities across the country. The Korean giant plans to reach to 10,000 outlets in 100 cities by the end of 2019.

Samsung Finance+ will be available for consumers buying a Galaxy smartphone at any of its 5,000 stores. These stores will be equipped for easy finance on your smartphone. All they have to do is log into the in-store Samsung Finance+ application. Then you will need to fill in your personal details for a KYC verification and credit scoring. The process will reveal offer screen on various Galaxy smartphones.

“At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. Samsung Finance+ is a testimony of our consumer-centric innovation. It is also a ‘Make for India’ initiative towards financial inclusion and Digital India. We are confident that Samsung Finance+ will touch the lives of millions of consumers in India,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung has partnered with DMI Finance to launch its digital payment solution in India. DMI Finance, according to a released statement, leads in the use of technology for transmission of credit to the end customer.