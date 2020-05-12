comscore Samsung Finance+ service now available at your doorstep: How it works
News

Samsung Finance+ service now available at your doorstep: Here's how it works

News

Buyers now don't need to walk-in at select dealerships to buy a Samsung mobile phone.

  Published: May 12, 2020 1:55 PM IST
Samsung logo inverted

Image Credits: Pixabay

Samsung launched the Samsung Finance+ service back in 2019, but is now bringing it to customers’ doorsteps. The move is to enable the easy purchase of Samsung Galaxy phones. Now, buyers don’t need to walk-in at select dealerships to buy a Samsung mobile phone. The Samsung Finance+ service is currently available across 12,000 dealers in nearly 300 towns.

The company says that “Samsung is facilitating home-delivery of Samsung Finance+ service to customers to ensure social distancing norms.” The brand is assuring that nearly all buyers applying for finance will get an offer on the Samsung Galaxy phone of their choice.

Watch: Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Samsung Finance+: How it works in India?

If you have plans to buy a Galaxy phone on finance, you can now contact neighborhood dealers. Once you talk to the dealers, they will send a person to your house. The person will help you complete the loan procedures at your home. You will then be required to file in personal details for a simple KYC verification and credit scoring. The company says that customers will also be offered multiple offers on various Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

“The entire journey is fully digital, fast, and convenient. Given the importance of social distancing in the current circumstances, Samsung’s new initiative will ensure the customer gets finance for Galaxy smartphone without the need of visiting a store,” the company said.

“At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. The home delivery of Samsung Finance+ will enable our consumers to buy their favourite Galaxy smartphone at easy finance from the comfort of their homes. It will also ensure that our consumers don’t have to step out to a physical store at a time when Social Distancing is the new normal. Finance+ is our ‘Make for India’ initiative towards financial inclusion and Digital India. We are confident that the home delivery of Finance+ will help millions of consumers in India,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

  • Published Date: May 12, 2020 1:55 PM IST

