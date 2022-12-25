Samsung fixes Microsoft Intune issue on Galaxy S22, S21: All you need to know

Samsung has fixed Microsoft Intune, a cloud-based unified endpoint management service, issue on Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 smartphones running Android 13. A few users had been facing issues with the Intune applications on their phones since they updated them to the latest firmware, reports SamMobile. Also Read - India smartphone market to grow 10 percent to reach 175 million units in 2023

Moreover, users were unable to complete enrolment when creating a work profile for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) provisioning. However, Samsung has now come up with a fix for the problem. The tech giant said that it has fixed the issue from the server side and advised users to reboot their devices before setting up the work profile.

When users will start the enrolment process after restarting the phone, it will automatically download the Android Device Policy, after which users will be able to complete the enrolment.

If that does not work, the company suggested users to download Android Device Policy from the Play Store manually and begin the enrolment process again, the report said.

Meanwhile, Samsung has announced that it has started rolling out Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to its Galaxy M and Galaxy F-series smartphones in India starting today. The company today announced that it has already rolled out One UI 5.0 update to a series of Galaxy M series smartphones. The list includes the Galaxy M53, the Galaxy M52 5G, the Galaxy M33, the Galaxy M32 5G, the Galaxy M32 and the Galaxy M13 5G. Furthermore, the company said that it will be rolled out the Android 13 update to other Galaxy M and Galaxy F series smartphones soon.

Notably, the announcement comes shortly after the company rolled out Android 13 update to its Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A73 smartphones.

Inputs from IANS