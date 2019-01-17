comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung foldable smartphone passes CMIIT listing in China; could launch alongside Galaxy S10
News

Samsung foldable smartphone passes CMIIT listing in China; could launch alongside Galaxy S10

News

Samsung's foldable smartphone has cleared CMIIT certification in China, revealing the model numbers SM-F900U, SM-F900F, and SM-F900A.

  • Published: January 17, 2019 3:56 PM IST
Samsung foldable phone render main

Source: LetsGoDigital

Samsung has announced its next Galaxy Unpacked event for February 20, where it would be introducing the Galaxy S10 lineup. The launch event is being held at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, an iconic venue where Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak introduced the world to Apple II and other iPhones.

Samsung is expected to launch the tenth anniversary Galaxy S models, dubbed the Galaxy S10 lite, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. But now the long-rumored Samsung foldable smartphone has cleared China’s 3C certification, hinting that the launch is near.

Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup: Everything we know so far

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10 rumor roundup: Everything we know so far

Spotted by Nashville Chatter, the database shows three models of the Samsung foldable smartphone. These carry model numbers SM-F900U, SM-F900F, and SM-F900A. The smartphone with model number SM-F900U is said to be the US and Chinese versions, SM-F900F is the European version, and the SM-F900A is expected to be the home-market South Korean version.

The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMIIT) listing doesn’t reveal many details about the smartphone. But based on what has leaked so far, Samsung’s foldable phone aka Galaxy F is expected to feature a regular 7.3-inch, and secondary 4.6-inch display. The model could be among the first devices to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Though Samsung may use Snapdragon 855 only with models sold in the US, Canada, and China while all other markets will get the company’s Exynos 9820 chipset.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

As for the camera, the foldable smartphone is rumored to pack a dual or triple rear-camera setup at the back with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and a variable aperture. It will further support slow-motion recording. The smartphone could also have 12GB of RAM with up to 1TB storage, backed by a 4,400mAh battery. The device may cost as much as $2,000 (approximately Rs 142,200).

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
  • Published Date: January 17, 2019 3:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung's foldable smartphone certified in China
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaked photo confirms dual-lens selfie camera
thumb-img
News
HMD Global is looking into the aggressive background task killer issue on Nokia Android smartphones
thumb-img
News
Vivo V11 Pro successor to launch next month

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

WhatsApp working on a fix for old messages deletion bug

Flipkart India raises Rs 1,431 crore from parent firm

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) gets Wi-Fi certification, Android Pie expected soon

Samsung Galaxy M10 design, specifications leaked

Paytm enables Zomato food ordering, delivery through the app

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) gets Wi-Fi certification, Android Pie expected soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) gets Wi-Fi certification, Android Pie expected soon
Samsung Galaxy M10 design, specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M10 design, specifications leaked
Samsung's foldable smartphone certified in China

News

Samsung's foldable smartphone certified in China
Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaked photo confirms dual-lens selfie camera

News

Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaked photo confirms dual-lens selfie camera
LG smartphone with second screen likely to launch at MWC 2019: Report

News

LG smartphone with second screen likely to launch at MWC 2019: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S10+ लाइव फोटो हुई लीक, पंच होल ड्यूल सेल्फी कैमरा दिखाई दिया

Vivo V11 Pro का अपग्रेडेड स्मार्टफोन फरवरी के आखिर तक हो सकता है लॉन्च

म्यूजिक स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Spotify भारत में जनवरी अंत तक होगी लॉन्च!

Sony Xperia XZ4 दुनिया का पहला 21:9 एस्पेक्ट रेश्यो डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन होगा!

PUBG Mobile 2019 टूर्नामेंट जीतने वाली टीम को ओप्पो देगा 1 करोड़ रुपये

News

WhatsApp working on a fix for old messages deletion bug
News
WhatsApp working on a fix for old messages deletion bug
Flipkart India raises Rs 1,431 crore from parent firm

News

Flipkart India raises Rs 1,431 crore from parent firm
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) gets Wi-Fi certification, Android Pie expected soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) gets Wi-Fi certification, Android Pie expected soon
Samsung Galaxy M10 design, specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M10 design, specifications leaked
Paytm enables Zomato food ordering, delivery through the app

News

Paytm enables Zomato food ordering, delivery through the app