Samsung foldable smartphone leaks online showing off design

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung is working on a number of other foldable designs after the Galaxy Fold. The company started working on different form factors soon after revealing the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Beyond this, a number of reports also picked pace regarding different designs that Samsung is experimenting to make the foldable smartphones more functional, and popular. As previously reported, the company also showcased different form factors at the Samsung Developer Conference earlier this year. Recently, we heard another set of rumors that the company may launch its new Samsung foldable smartphone with clamshell form. This information surfaced online right after Motorola announced its new Motorola Razr foldable smartphone.

Samsung foldable smartphone leaked images

According to a report from XDA Developers, real-world images of the clamshell foldable smartphone have surfaced online. The leaked images showcase the unreleased smartphone in different folded states from different angles. These images also showcase the familiar One UI interface along with different built-in Samsung apps. The report noted that there is no official branding on the smartphone hinting that this may be a prototype device. Talking a closer look at the design, we noticed a number of changes from a traditional clamshell device. The foldable smartphone features a rounded frame along with speaker grills at the bottom.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold – Top 5 Features

Talking about the display, Samsung has also added a punch-hole camera on the display for selfies. The report also noted that the top of the clamshell shaped smartphone will feature a monochrome display instead of a colored one. This display will be used to showcase time, date, and battery percentage.

Talking about the rear camera, the company has added a dual-camera set up right beside the monochrome screen. This dual-camera setup will work as the primary camera setup. Past reports about the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 have indicated that the next-generation flagship smartphone will feature 108-megapixel primary camera. The report also expects the camera module to feature a 5X optical zoom.

Story Timeline