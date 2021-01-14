comscore Samsung follows Apple and Xiaomi, removes charger from the box
Samsung follows Apple and Xiaomi, removes charger from the box

Samsung Galaxy S21 has launched in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 69,999. The company skips charger and earphones in the box.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been launched in the global market at the Unpacked event 2021. The series starts at $799.99. India pricing of the Galaxy S21 series starts at Rs 69,999. While the flagship smartphones come packed with premium features there’s something that the devices are missing out on. Any guesses? Yes, that’s right. The charge. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Pro: Everything announced at Unpacked 2021

Update: Samsung has announced the India pricing of the Galaxy S21: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 69,999, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 73,999. The Galaxy S21+ 8GB RAM +128GB storage is priced at Rs 81,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is set at Rs 85,999. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 1,05,999 while the Galaxy S21 Ultra 16GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs 1,16,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series launched, price in India starts at Rs 69,999

Looks like that’s going to be the trend in the tech world this year. It all started with Apple and then followed by Xiaomi and now Samsung. The Galaxy S21 series misses out on charger in the retail box. That’s not it, the box also skips the earphones. In simple words, if you buy the Galaxy S21 series of phones, you will need to purchase the charger and earphones separately. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earphones launched: Price, specifications, features

The recently launched Xiaomi Mi 11 also misses out on the charger in the box. However, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has a different take here. Consumers who require the charger can get it for free from the company. Apple was the first smartphone manufacturer last year to skip the charger for the iPhone 12 series.

The Galaxy S21 series includes USB-C to USB-C cable. Samsung is said to have removed the charger from the retail box to reduce the amount of e-waste that tech generates.

It’s just not the charger. Samsung has also missed on the wired earphones in the box. Besides focusing on reducing e-waste that tech generates, looks like the South Korean smartphone manufacturer wants consumers to go all wireless. At the Unpacked 2021 event, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Buds Pro at a price starting at $199 in the United States.

  Published Date: January 14, 2021 10:00 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 14, 2021 10:54 PM IST

Best Sellers