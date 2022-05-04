comscore Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner launched in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Forays In Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Segment In India With Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
News

Samsung forays in cordless vacuum cleaner segment in India with Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner

News

Samsung forayed in the vacuum cleaner segment in India with the launch of the Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner. It starts at Rs 36,990 and goes all the way up to Rs 52,990.

Samsung Jet cordless vacuum cleaner

Image: Samsung

The vacuum cleaner market has witnessed a significant growth since 2020 when the pandemic coupled brought a heightened sense of hygiene and burden of juggling between household chores and office work to India. Since then, a number of new companies, such as Realme and Xiaomi, have entered the vacuum cleaner market in India. Keeping up with the trend, Samsung today forayed in the cordless vacuum cleaner market in India with the launch of the Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner series in India. Also Read - Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale is now live: Offers on Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M53 5G, and more

Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner series includes three models in India –Jet 70, Jet 75 and Jet 90. These variants refer to the digital motors that the company has used in its cordless vacuum cleaners. Samsung says that its digital motor is capable of delivering a suction power of up to 200W. It also comes with a ‘Jet Cyclone system’ that features nine cyclones with 27 air inlets to securely trap fine dust particles that are sucked into the vacuum cleaner. These dust particles pass through a multi-layered filtration system, which releases clean air back in the environment while trapping the dust particles and allergens. Also Read - Samsung R&D and Design Institute moves to new campus in Greater Noida

In addition to this, the newly launched vacuum cleaner also features a digital display that checks the machine’s status, such as its power level and brush type and alerts if it detects blockages or issues with a brush bar. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to go on sale today: Check price, specs, offers

On the battery front, Samsung’s Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner series comes with a removable 3,000mA battery (based on the model) that is capable of offering a run time of up to one hour. This battery can easily be replaced with a spare battery that can provide an additional run time of up to one hour. The battery takes around 3.5 hours to charge completely.

Overall, the package includes a Z-charging station, a vacuum cleaner, six additional attachments and additional battery.

Price and availability

Coming to pricing, the Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner series starts at Rs 36,990 and goes all the way up to Rs 52,990. It will be available on Samsung’s official online store and Samsung Shop starting May 4. Samsung is also offering a special launch offer between May 4 and May 9. The company said consumers buying cordless stick vacuum cleaners can avail a no-cost EMIs of up to 12 months starting Rs 2,799 per month.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 4, 2022 7:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner launched in India, starts at Rs 36,990
News
Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner launched in India, starts at Rs 36,990
JioGames platform announces new Chhota Bheem game

Gaming

JioGames platform announces new Chhota Bheem game

Blizzard releases new video of upcoming Warcraft mobile game: Watch here

Gaming

Blizzard releases new video of upcoming Warcraft mobile game: Watch here

Most affordable Vodafone Idea prepaid plans to buy

Telecom

Most affordable Vodafone Idea prepaid plans to buy

Top 5 alternatives to Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner

Photo Gallery

Top 5 alternatives to Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner launched in India, starts at Rs 36,990

JioGames platform announces new Chhota Bheem game

Blizzard releases new video of upcoming Warcraft mobile game: Watch here

How much bad content Meta removed from Instagram, Facebook in India

IPL 2022: Here's how to watch today's IPL match live

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Android यूजर्स सावधान! फ्री एंटीवायरस ऐप्स हैं खतरनाक, चुराते हैं यूजर्स की निजी जानकारियां

ऐक्ट्रेस अदिति राव हैदरी ने खरीदी नई Audi Q7, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Google Pixel Fold में मिलेगा Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 जितना बड़ा डिस्प्ले, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च

Twitter Circle: ट्विटर में आ रहा इंस्टाग्राम जैसा फीचर, बना सकेंगे खास ग्रुप

सस्ते फोन में अगस्त से बंद हो जाएगा YouTube Go ऐप, जानें वजह

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications
Google I/O Event 2022 Date Announced, Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Smartwatch expected to be launched at the event

News

Google I/O Event 2022 Date Announced, Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Smartwatch expected to be launched at the event
WhatsApp to now Allow users to send Emojis on status updates, New Feature Alert

News

WhatsApp to now Allow users to send Emojis on status updates, New Feature Alert
Nokia G21 Review, Comes with AI- Imaging and Long Lasting Battery, Check out the Detailed Review

Reviews

Nokia G21 Review, Comes with AI- Imaging and Long Lasting Battery, Check out the Detailed Review

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999