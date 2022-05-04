The vacuum cleaner market has witnessed a significant growth since 2020 when the pandemic coupled brought a heightened sense of hygiene and burden of juggling between household chores and office work to India. Since then, a number of new companies, such as Realme and Xiaomi, have entered the vacuum cleaner market in India. Keeping up with the trend, Samsung today forayed in the cordless vacuum cleaner market in India with the launch of the Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner series in India. Also Read - Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale is now live: Offers on Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M53 5G, and more

Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner series includes three models in India –Jet 70, Jet 75 and Jet 90. These variants refer to the digital motors that the company has used in its cordless vacuum cleaners. Samsung says that its digital motor is capable of delivering a suction power of up to 200W. It also comes with a ‘Jet Cyclone system’ that features nine cyclones with 27 air inlets to securely trap fine dust particles that are sucked into the vacuum cleaner. These dust particles pass through a multi-layered filtration system, which releases clean air back in the environment while trapping the dust particles and allergens. Also Read - Samsung R&D and Design Institute moves to new campus in Greater Noida

In addition to this, the newly launched vacuum cleaner also features a digital display that checks the machine’s status, such as its power level and brush type and alerts if it detects blockages or issues with a brush bar. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M53 5G to go on sale today: Check price, specs, offers

On the battery front, Samsung’s Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner series comes with a removable 3,000mA battery (based on the model) that is capable of offering a run time of up to one hour. This battery can easily be replaced with a spare battery that can provide an additional run time of up to one hour. The battery takes around 3.5 hours to charge completely.

Overall, the package includes a Z-charging station, a vacuum cleaner, six additional attachments and additional battery.

Price and availability

Coming to pricing, the Samsung Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner series starts at Rs 36,990 and goes all the way up to Rs 52,990. It will be available on Samsung’s official online store and Samsung Shop starting May 4. Samsung is also offering a special launch offer between May 4 and May 9. The company said consumers buying cordless stick vacuum cleaners can avail a no-cost EMIs of up to 12 months starting Rs 2,799 per month.