comscore Samsung launches freestyle portable projector in India: Check details
Samsung freestyle projector launched in India at Rs 84,990

The Freestyle, an ultra-portable projector, will be available at a special price of Rs 84,990 on Samsung's official online store, Samsung Shop, and Amazon. Consumers can also avail of instant cashback up to Rs.5000.

Consumer electronics brand Samsung announced the launch of a new projector, smart speaker, and ambient lighting device altogether as a single lightweight and portable device – The Freestyle. This is a great product for people who love to travel. Also Read - Meta’s Messenger gets Slack-like everyone feature

The Freestyle can project video on screen sizes up to 100-inches (2 by 54 cm). The remarkable thing is that its portable size allows it to be carried around. The Samsung Freestyle Projector can project 30-inch to 100-inch video and use the 180-degree rotation and cradle design mentioned above. Also Read - GPay UPI users will soon be able to just 'Tap to Pay': Here's how

The viewing angles for photos and videos can be set with just a few clicks. The device weighs only 800 grams, making it very light and easy to carry. This projector can be placed on the table, floor, walls, or even the ceiling. Also Read - Oppo Reno 7 4G with Snapdragon 680 SoC, triple camera launched

The unique thing about this projector is that it does not require any white background, as it automatically sets itself based on the color of your wall. The device comes with auto keystone, auto-leveling, and autofocus features to enhance the quality of photos. Using these features, you can fit its screen on any flat surface at any angle.

Samsung’s Freestyle projector also supports Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney Hotstar, and Prime Video, making it the first certified projector with an OTT platform. The Freestyle has a C-type power connection for charging and can be synced with Galaxy devices.

The Freestyle, an ultra-portable projector, will be available at a special price of Rs 84,990 on Samsung’s official online store, Samsung Shop, and Amazon. Consumers can also avail of instant cashback up to Rs.5000.

In the limited period offer, consumers who buy The Freestyle from 6 PM on 29 March 2022 to 11.59 PM on 31 March 2022 will get The Freestyle Carry Case worth Rs 5,900 free. Consumers who pre-reserve The Freestyle can avail of a discount of up to Rs.4,000.

  Published Date: March 30, 2022 1:57 PM IST

