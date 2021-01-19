recently launched the Galaxy S21 series in the global markets with the Galaxy S21 starting in India at Rs 69,999. Also Read - Apple testing foldable iPhone prototypes similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Report

Amid an extravagant global launch, it seems that the South Korean tech giant seems to have discontinued the Galaxy S20 series in a hush-hush manner. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S21 launch, Xiaomi blacklisted, Vaio laptops launched

As per a GizmoChina report, the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and the S20 Ultra are out of stock on Samsung’s India website and the case is the same in the UK and China. Also Read - S Pen support coming to more Samsung devices

Missed out on a good deal

This seems to be bad news for customers who were vying for a good deal on the older generation of Galaxy S series models, however, they can still try to get a bargain from third-party sellers who might still be selling the Galaxy S20 smartphones.

It has been only a few days that the Galaxy S21 series has been launched and in a matter of days, the Galaxy S20 series is out of stock! Call it coincidence but many would pivot towards the possibilities that Samsung has discontinued the Galaxy S20 smartphones.

There is also a possibility that these sellers might have refurbished units of the Galaxy S20 series.

Only S20 FE available

If you go to Samsung’s official website you will see that only the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available as opposed to the other three S20 phones in the lineup. This is not surprising considering that the FE was announced only a couple of months ago.

With this move, Samsung may be looking to push its recently launched S21 series in the global markets considering that the device has been launched at a competitive starting price of Rs 69,999. In this price range, it competes directly with the likes of the Mini and the ‘s swivelling smartphone, the LG Wing.