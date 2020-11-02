Samsung is busy updating its existing Galaxy phone lineup. The company has released One UI 2.5 version for a slew of devices over the past few weeks. And the latest phone to get the version is Galaxy A70s. The update is available for users in India, who are getting it over the air. The update is just not about the new interface of One UI. You also get the latest October 2020 security patch. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 to sell without charger and earphones, like the iPhone 12

As given in this report, the update carries version A707FDDU3BTH4 and comes at a size of 1.6GB. This clearly tells you the update is significant and Galaxy A70s should install it right away. Having said that, the rollout is taking place in a phased manner. So, it's possible that some of you might not have got it yet. But just in case, head over to Software settings on your phone to check if you have got it already.

With this update, you get enhanced Samsung keyboard features, new modes added to the camera app. And you also get support for Samsung's wireless DeX feature. Multiple Galaxy phones now run on the One UI 2.5 version and we expect more to get it before the end of the year. The likes of Galaxy A51 got it in other markets earlier this month. And we expect users in India to get it soon.

Samsung Galaxy A70s specifications

The Galaxy A70s smartphone comes equipped with a big 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution. The handset flaunts a fancy waterdrop-style notched display design. It is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood, which is backed by 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

It comes with a triple camera setup at the back. This includes a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. On the front of the phone, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Furthermore, the Galaxy A70 features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a large 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

