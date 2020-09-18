comscore Samsung Galaxy A02 budget phone spotted on GeekBench | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy A02 specifications spotted online

Samsung is likely to offer the upcoming Galaxy A0 phone with Android Go for the entry-level segment.

  • Published: September 18, 2020 4:54 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A01

Photo: Samsung

Samsung has started to focus on the entry-level smartphone segment once again. The brand has launched the Galaxy Core series over the past few months. And now, it is keen on expanding the lineup with the Galaxy A0 series. This week, a new report suggests the company will be launching the Galaxy A02 version in the coming months. The device was spotted on Geekbench, giving us details about its capability. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 likely to feature two telephoto lenses

The Samsung Galaxy A02 will most likely succeed the Galaxy A01, which is also another budget phone. The upcoming device is expected to be powered by one of Snapdragon 400 chipset from Qualcomm. As given in the benchmark, the phone will pack a modest 2GB of RAM and offer 16GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 512GB. You might find the low memory base not sufficient but for this segment, that’s what most phone makers are offering. And looking at the changes made by Google for Android Go, we expect the Galaxy A02 to get the Go version as well. By offering 2GB of RAM, Samsung is making it compatible to run the Android Go 11 version. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G spotted on TENAA, price leaked

Considering the Galaxy A01 came with dual rear cameras, we expect a similar setup for the Galaxy A02 as well. The phone will also come with a 5-megapixel or even an 8-megapixel front shooter. All these features suggest the phone is unlikely to cost above Rs 7,000 in the market. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 prices reduced in India by up to Rs 2,000

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE to launch this month

Awaited by Samsung fans, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone is getting closer to its launch date. The South Korean company’s upcoming device made its way to TENAA few weeks back, more or less confirming its hardware. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE certification at TENAA attested to the device’s 6.5-inch (probably AMOLED) screen, as well as support for 5G technology and the 4,500mAh battery. The information suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be released in two variants: one with support for 4G and one for 5G.

Best Sellers